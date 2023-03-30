Best and Worst of AEW Dynamite: 4-time WWE Champion returns, heel turn incoming, Adam Cole's next feud teased?

Another episode of AEW Dynamite has come and gone. As usual, fans' opinions will likely be divided when it comes to what clicked on the show, and what just did not work.

Although this week's installment was perhaps not as end-to-end exciting as the show has been in recent weeks, there were some truly captivating moments. Particularly when it comes to some of the bigger names in the company.

However, there was also a fair share of rather dull instances on the show which also need to be duly addressed. Here are the best and worst moments of this week's Dynamite.

#7. Best: MJF and Jungle Boy exchange barbs

MJF has done it again. Time and time again, the AEW World Champion has proven why he is one of the best talents in the promotion today. He always maximizes his time on-screen, and on this week's Dynamite, he did so alongside "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry.

During a promo segment after the opening match, MJF and Perry verbally berated each other. While not particularly lauded for his talk, Jungle Boy more than held his own opposite the Salt of the Earth.

The angle served well to drum up excitement for the teased Four Pillars 4-way match at Double or Nothing.

#6. Worst: Ricky Starks and Juice Robinson's feud is not working

At this point, the rivalry between Ricky Starks and Juice Robinson feels like a complete afterthought as Tony Khan continues to book on a whim. The feud has no heat and this week's Dynamite did very little to help the cause.

In a recorded promo, Robinson announced that he would take on Action Andretti on AEW Rampage this Friday.

Although Rock Hard attempted to further his story with Starks in this segment, it just came across as forced and nonsensical. It is a shame how awry this program has gone given the talents involved.

#5. Best: Bryan Danielson returns to AEW

After his loss to MJF at Revolution 2023, Bryan Danielson took time away from AEW to "go home". While many fans thought this was a euphemism to say he was going back to WWE, it turns out that he just needed to reconnect with his Blackpool Combat Club brethren.

Kenny Omega was attacked by the BCC after his match with Jeff Cobb. In a surprising twist, Bryan Danielson returned to make the save — or so it seemed. The American Dragon made his way down to the ring and held off his faction mates, only to blindside Omega while he was least expecting it.

With the BCC back in full force, it looks as though they could possibly have a date with The Elite at Blood and Guts somewhere down the line.

#4. Worst: Orange Cassidy vs. The Butcher

Orange Cassidy has been angering "wrestling purists" for years now. His performance on this week's Dynamite undoubtedly gave his critics more ammunition to use against him.

While his match against The Butcher was alright in terms of in-ring action, there was very little else to chew on here. From the get-go, it was incredibly obvious that Tony Khan was not going to put the AEW International Championship on The Butcher, so that was a dead giveaway about how the match was going to go.

Additionally, Orange Cassidy's shtick just felt tired in this match. While it can still be very entertaining at times, without a worthwhile story for the character to be involved in, Cassidy's quirks come across as rehashed tropes that have been seen a million times.

#3. Best: The Outcasts have found their footing

The Outsiders vs. AEW Homegrowns storyline has received a lot of flack from AEW fans, and rightfully so. The initial pairing of Saraya and Toni Storm struggled to connect with the AEW crowd and their high-school bullying routine was not helping matters.

However, since adding Ruby Soho to the group, the faction seems to be understanding their characters and roles much better than before.

Soho squared off against her former friend Willow Nightingale in a good match. The two showed decent chemistry and put together some entertaining spots. While the match was not perfect, and nor is the storyline, it is great to see the women's division have a solid direction at the very least.

#2. Worst: Adam Cole's next feud?

Adam Cole has been treated like a hero in AEW. He is considered one of the best wrestlers in the world, so it makes sense that he is portrayed as such. He had the honor of main eventing this week's Dynamite when he faced the Jericho Appreciation Society's, Daniel Garcia.

The match itself was okay enough, but what followed was not as great. After the contest, a feud between Chris Jericho and Cole was teased. While The Ocho continues to be a big name, fans have grown tired of the former AEW World Champion.

If Tony Khan wants to keep momentum on Cole's side, it would be best to keep the Panama City Playboy and Le Champion apart.

#1. Best: Don Callis turning heel?

PWInsider is reporting that Don Callis was legitimately injured during this segment when he "struck his head while going down." He was legitimately busted open.

Pro wrestling is at its best when it can keep fans guessing what is going to happen next. Tony Khan has put together some amazing stories in AEW over the years, and he could be on the verge of doing so again with the Don Callis/The Elite saga going on at the moment.

On this week's AEW Dynamite, Callis continued to tease turning his back on The Elite.

During a backstage segment, the veteran manager went to apologize to Hangman Page for his actions last week. Just as the two were about to shake hands, none other than the Blackpool Combat Club showed up to crash the party.

The group beat down both Page and Callis, leaving plenty of question marks about what the next development will be.

