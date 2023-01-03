Chris Jericho seemingly makes huge error in donation towards injured NFL star Damar Hamlin's charity

Top AEW star Chris Jericho made a major blunder while making a donation towards the well-being of NFL star Damar Hamlin.

Damar Hamlin started his professional football career last year, prior to which he was one of the top stars in College Football. Hamlin went to college in the city of Pittsburgh and played for the Pittsburgh Panthers. In 2021, he was drafted to the Buffalo Bills NFL team in the sixth round.

In his entire professional career, Damar Hamlin has had a total of 93 successful tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Last night, American Football fans all over the United States were worried after the Buffalo Bills star collapsed in the middle of the field during last night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. A Charity page was opened for him, and people donated as much as they could to help in the recovery of Hamlin in any way possible.

The Ocho Chris Jericho also seemingly made a donation of $5000 but made a huge error while entering his name. He misspelled his own name and typed in 'Chrus Jericho' instead. In order to correct this error, the former ROH World Champion donated another $5000 and, this time, entered the correct spelling of his name.

Chris Jericho is set to face a former AEW champion for the first time ever

The Ocho has been one of the top stars in AEW for a long time. He has faced almost every top star in the promotion. On this week's first Dynamite episode of the year, Chris Jericho will wrestle The Absolute One, Ricky Starks.

A couple of weeks ago, The Ocho offered Starks a spot in the Jericho Appreciation Society, which the former FTW Champion denied. This resulted in the entire faction attacking Starks. Action Andretti ran in for the rescue, and that forced the JAS to retreat.

The Ocho laid out the challenge, and Starks accepted it. The Absolute One gave an early prediction ahead of their match on January 4th.

As mentioned earlier, this will be the first time the two will face each other, and the winner could potentially be next in line to challenge MJF for the world title.

