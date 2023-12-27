Chris Jericho sends a one-word message to CM Punk

Chris Jericho and CM Punk may not see eye-to-eye, but the two men greatly respect each other's careers. As such, Y2J recently sent a one-word message to The Straight Edge Superstar on social media following the latter's return to the ring.

The Voice of the Voiceless stepped inside the squared circle last night for his first WWE match since walking out of the Stamford-based company in 2014. He defeated Dominik Mysterio at a live event in front of a jam-packed crowd at the Madison Square Garden in New York.

The 45-year-old stalwart delivered Dirty Dom with his GTS maneuver to pick up a pinfall victory. CM Punk briefly interacted with Rhea Ripley during the match, throwing flirtation toward The Eradicator by doing pushups. Ripley distracted Punk several times and even attempted to slide into the ring to break the pinfall in the closing moments.

The Second City Saint received a thunderous pop from the crowd, even igniting a "you still got it" chant early in the match.

Jericho took to his official Instagram handle to congratulate Punk on his triumphant return.

You can check out Chris Jericho's comment below:

CM Punk also cut a post-match promo, referencing Jey Uso's famous catchphrase "YEET." The former WWE Champion ended the promo by saying:

“When I win the Royal Rumble and go on to main event WrestleMania, that isn’t me finishing my story, That's just me getting started.”

With momentum on his side, will The Straight Edge Superstar become the 2024 Royal Rumble winner? Only time will tell.

