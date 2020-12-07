Chris Jericho teases dream match with Sting

Last week's "AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming" show was one for the ages, as it gave us a new AEW World Champion in Kenny Omega, plus we witnessed the debut of one of the greatest wrestlers to ever step foot in the ring: Sting. Although reports suggest that we won't be seeing Sting in a wrestling capacity in AEW, the old saying of "never say never" stands firm here. At least former AEW Champion Chris Jericho seems to think so.

Chris Jericho recently posted a fan-made match graphic on his official Instagram handle, featuring himself and Sting.

Jericho wrote "Hmmmm......" in the caption, and tagged the location as "You Never Know". He then shared the screenshot of this post on his Twitter handle, and tagged the official account of AEW in it. Check it out below:

Chris Jericho vs Sting is one of the biggest matches we never got to see

Chris Jericho and Sting both worked in WCW at the same time in the late 90s, but never faced off in the squared circle. Sting went to Impact Westling a short while after WCW's ship sank, while Jericho was busy carving a Hall of Fame career for himself in WWE.

The stars have finally aligned for this dream match to happen in AEW. But there are many fans who don't want to see Sting wrestle ever again, especially after what happened in his final match against Seth Rollins, five years ago.

If AEW wants to make this match a reality, a cinematic presentation would make the most sense, much like how WWE did with AJ Styles and The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36.