AEW Star Chris Jericho shares update on injury; Fozzy's US tour postponed indefinitely 

Chris Jericho has published a lengthy apology to Fozzy's fans. The band has announced that they will have to postpone the rest of their US "Save The World" tour dates due to the band leader's throat injury.

In August, Fozzy's official website revealed that he had a "severely bruised larynx." It occurred during his epic AEW World Championship with Jon Moxley at Dynamite's Quake at the Lake special. Jericho would also go on to make a lengthy post on Facebook regarding the bloody match.

In an unfortunate update, Chris Jericho disclosed that while his injury has improved, he is still nowhere near 100%. He noted that on September 15th he had a procedure to check on the status of his larynx, revealing that it was still badly bruised. The group is suspending the rest of its tour and is hoping to return in the spring of 2023:

"After five weeks of waiting for my bruised larynx to heal with minimal results, my Laryngologist sent me for a vocal stroboscope... (Thursday, September 15). This is a procedure in which a camera with a strobe light attached, takes detailed pictures of your vocal cords to find any hidden issues...the left side of my larynx is still bruised and swollen. Good news is it’s not permanent and it IS healing! Bad news is I still need more time to heal, in order to be able to sing at 100%. Therefore we are forced to postpone and reschedule the rest of the 2022 US leg of the Save The World Tour. Nobody likes to move shows, least of all me, but if Fozzy and I can’t give you 100% during each and every show we do, we won’t do them. Therefore we are moving the shows to the spring of 2023... - Fozzy Offical Facebook Page

Chris Jericho would wrap up by thanking the band's loyal fans for all their "love and support". He also thanked them for helping make Fozzy's single I Still Burn the group's biggest mainstream success since their hit song Judas.

Despite Injury, Chris Jericho competed on AEW Dynamite, helping the show have its biggest rating in 2022

Last night's edition of AEW Dynamite saw a massive increase in ratings, as the company's flagship program pulled in 1,175,000 viewers, with a 0.39 rating in the "all-important" 18-49 demo. Wednesday night's show was also the "#1 cable original in P18-49".

patreon.com/wrestlenomics AEW Dynamite last night on TBS (8-10pm):1,175,000 viewersP18-49 rating: 0.39#1 cable original in P18-49 AEW Dynamite last night on TBS (8-10pm):1,175,000 viewersP18-49 rating: 0.39#1 cable original in P18-49📊 patreon.com/wrestlenomics https://t.co/K2acdGd43U

The night's main event was with Chris Jericho squaring off against Bryan Danielson in one of the two Tournament of Champions Semi-final matches. Despite Chris Jericho's best efforts, The Wizard was unable to defeat Danielson.

This outcome, along with former Champion Jon Moxley's win over Sammy Guevara earlier in the night, set the main event for AEW's Grand Slam special. The two members of the Blackpool Combat Club will square off in Arthur Ashe Stadium next week.

Who do you think is going to walk out of AEW Grand Slam as champion? How long will Chris Jericho's recovery take? Let us know your thoughts and predictions in the comment section below!

