  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Chris Jericho spotted with WWE personality amid uncertain AEW future

Chris Jericho spotted with WWE personality amid uncertain AEW future

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Sep 08, 2025 01:47 GMT
Chris Jericho is a former AEW World Champion [Photo courtesy of Jericho
Chris Jericho is a former AEW World Champion [Photo courtesy of Jericho's Instagram account]

A photo on social media featuring Chris Jericho has been making the rounds. He has been spotted alongside a WWE personality at an event away from the ring. This comes amidst his hiatus from AEW.

Ad

Mike Rome is known currently as the ring announcer for NXT, but he has also appeared for the other brands in the company. He has an interesting history with Jericho, as during his time in WWE in 2016, he interacted with Rome backstage, mistaking him for Tom Phillips and vice versa. This hilarious moment eventually led him to call them both Tom/Mike instead.

The WWE personality has taken to Instagram to share a photo he took with Chris Jericho at the recent Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights in Hollywood. This was one of Jericho's recent public appearances amidst rumors that he could be leaving AEW.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Their photo can be spotted in the second slide of the post below.

When scripted fights get too real - Watch Here!

Ad

Chris Jericho reveals whether he's open to WWE return

During a recent interview with Daily Mail, Chris Jericho briefly addressed his current status and whether this was bound to change anytime soon.

He mentioned how, as of now, he was still with AEW. He did not close the doors to a return to WWE, and wanted to see how the rest of his career played out. He talked about how things were better in the industry, as there were now two major promotions that a wrestler could choose from.

Ad
“The best thing that can happen to wrestling is AEW and the fact that there are two huge promotions that you can choose from just makes it better for the guys, makes it better for the fans, and everybody in between. I’m not going anywhere for a long while. I’m still with AEW for right now. Would I go back to WWE? I wouldn’t be opposed to it. We just have to see what happens. The best thing that can happen is to have two great teams that you can play for, and that just makes everything bigger and more exciting,” Jericho said. [H/T Fightful]
Ad

Anything is possible at this point, with Jericho's contract being up by the end of this year. It remains to be seen whether he'll re-sign, or potentially make his long-awaited WWE return.

About the author
Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Twitter icon

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Know More

These wrestling matches are not 'fake' at all - Watch!

Quick Links

Edited by Enzo Curabo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications