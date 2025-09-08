Chris Jericho spotted with WWE personality amid uncertain AEW future

A photo on social media featuring Chris Jericho has been making the rounds. He has been spotted alongside a WWE personality at an event away from the ring. This comes amidst his hiatus from AEW.Mike Rome is known currently as the ring announcer for NXT, but he has also appeared for the other brands in the company. He has an interesting history with Jericho, as during his time in WWE in 2016, he interacted with Rome backstage, mistaking him for Tom Phillips and vice versa. This hilarious moment eventually led him to call them both Tom/Mike instead.The WWE personality has taken to Instagram to share a photo he took with Chris Jericho at the recent Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights in Hollywood. This was one of Jericho's recent public appearances amidst rumors that he could be leaving AEW.Their photo can be spotted in the second slide of the post below. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostChris Jericho reveals whether he's open to WWE returnDuring a recent interview with Daily Mail, Chris Jericho briefly addressed his current status and whether this was bound to change anytime soon.He mentioned how, as of now, he was still with AEW. He did not close the doors to a return to WWE, and wanted to see how the rest of his career played out. He talked about how things were better in the industry, as there were now two major promotions that a wrestler could choose from.“The best thing that can happen to wrestling is AEW and the fact that there are two huge promotions that you can choose from just makes it better for the guys, makes it better for the fans, and everybody in between. I’m not going anywhere for a long while. I’m still with AEW for right now. Would I go back to WWE? I wouldn’t be opposed to it. We just have to see what happens. The best thing that can happen is to have two great teams that you can play for, and that just makes everything bigger and more exciting,” Jericho said. [H/T Fightful]Wrestle Ops @WrestleOpsLINKChris Jericho has liked a post on Instagram about being open to a return to WWE once his contract with AEW expires at the end of this year.Anything is possible at this point, with Jericho's contract being up by the end of this year. It remains to be seen whether he'll re-sign, or potentially make his long-awaited WWE return.