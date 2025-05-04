Chris Jericho suddenly embroiled in messy controversy outside AEW

AEW legend Chris Jericho’s name is making news again, but this time, it's not for anything that happened in the squared circle. The former AEW World Champion, who has been away from programming for a bit now, was unexpectedly called out by a live music venue just hours before AEW Collision on May 3.

The Royal Grove in Lincoln, Nebraska, posted a statement on Instagram revealing that Jericho's rock band, Fozzy, had canceled their scheduled concert at the venue. The venue claimed that Jericho had “prioritized a wrestling match” instead of the band’s performance.

Here's their statement:

"IMPORTANT UPDATE‼️ Fozzy has canceled their show at The Royal Grove on May 3rd. The band’s lead singer has chosen to prioritize a wrestling match and despite our efforts to keep the show as agreed, they have ultimately declined to perform."

"To make up for the cancellation, we’re offering all ticket holders a 2025 All-Year, All-Events Access Pass completely free. Or you may request a full refund instead."

The Royal Grove stated that they had put in the work to honor the event as planned, but the band ultimately chose not to go ahead with the show. As a result of this, the venue offered its fans either a full refund or a complimentary 'All-Year, All-Events Access Pass' for their 2025 calendar of events. One thing is for certain: their messaging has strongly implied that it was Jericho who was responsible for the cancellation.

With that being said, a bit of research into the matter was able to bring forth a contradiction. Fozzy had already canceled the Lincoln concert back on February 6, 2025, via a post on the band’s official Facebook page.

After this news broke, speculations around Jericho's return have reignited, with many fans now wondering whether this development could signal an in-ring return anytime soon.

The Learning Tree is hindering Chris Jericho's AEW return

Chris Jericho's absence from AEW in recent weeks is reportedly due to some frustrations, particularly with the performance of his faction, The Learning Tree. According to on-screen developments, the former AEW World Champion is disappointed with the group’s repeated losses and will not return until they prove themselves worthy.

Speaking to Big Bill, Bryan Keith addressed the situation on Dynamite last week, revealing that Jericho’s return is hinging on the faction’s ability to “crack skulls and stack Ws.” Keith stated that the only way to stop letting Jericho down was to start winning, making it clear that redemption in the ring is now the top priority.

It will be interesting to see how this storyline proceeds and when Jericho indeed makes his return to AEW programming.

