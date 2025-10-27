  • home icon
  Chris Jericho tipped to feud with 2-time US Champion upon rumored WWE return by wrestling legend

Chris Jericho tipped to feud with 2-time US Champion upon rumored WWE return by wrestling legend

By Tejas Pagare
Published Oct 27, 2025 01:56 GMT
Chris Jericho
Chris Jericho is rumored to join WWE [Image Credits: AEW's X handle, WWE.com]

A veteran, Eric Bischoff, liked the idea of Chris Jericho locking horns with a top WWE star upon his potential return to the sports entertainment juggernaut. Le Champion's contract will expire in December, and rumors of his WWE return are running rampant. Reports claim that many companies, including WWE, are interested in signing him.

A two-time United States Champion, LA Knight, could feud with him. The Megastar hasn't received consistent push lately, and many fans have been complaining about him not getting a shot at the world title. However, a program with the former AEW World Champion would elevate him to new heights. Both stars have impeccable mic skills, and the two could feud for multiple months.

Bully Ray recently pitched the idea of Jericho and LA Knight having a feud lasting a year. Along with the fans, Eric Bischoff took to X and also agreed on the concept.

"Brilliant. You can pitch this on an elevator ride in a 3 story building and walk out knowing you built a 12 month business plan," he wrote.

Tony Khan talks about Chris Jericho

The inaugural AEW World Champion hasn't been seen in the Jacksonville-based promotion for more than six months.

While speaking on Busted Open Radio, All Elite President Tony Khan said he is grateful for Jericho's contributions to AEW and expressed uncertainty about his future. Many believed this statement confirmed the star's departure.

“I love Chris Jericho. He’s a huge part of AEW. He’s been here since the beginning and I think we’ll see what happens here in the coming months. But, Chris is always a welcome, big part of AEW we’d always want to have here. I absolutely am so grateful to Chris Jericho for everything he’s done," Khan said.

It remains to be seen what is next for Le Champion, as he may no longer be All Elite in 2026.

Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Edited by Neda Ali
