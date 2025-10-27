Chris Jericho tipped to feud with 2-time US Champion upon rumored WWE return by wrestling legend

A veteran, Eric Bischoff, liked the idea of Chris Jericho locking horns with a top WWE star upon his potential return to the sports entertainment juggernaut. Le Champion's contract will expire in December, and rumors of his WWE return are running rampant. Reports claim that many companies, including WWE, are interested in signing him.A two-time United States Champion, LA Knight, could feud with him. The Megastar hasn't received consistent push lately, and many fans have been complaining about him not getting a shot at the world title. However, a program with the former AEW World Champion would elevate him to new heights. Both stars have impeccable mic skills, and the two could feud for multiple months.Bully Ray recently pitched the idea of Jericho and LA Knight having a feud lasting a year. Along with the fans, Eric Bischoff took to X and also agreed on the concept.&quot;Brilliant. You can pitch this on an elevator ride in a 3 story building and walk out knowing you built a 12 month business plan,&quot; he wrote.Tony Khan talks about Chris JerichoThe inaugural AEW World Champion hasn't been seen in the Jacksonville-based promotion for more than six months.While speaking on Busted Open Radio, All Elite President Tony Khan said he is grateful for Jericho's contributions to AEW and expressed uncertainty about his future. Many believed this statement confirmed the star's departure.“I love Chris Jericho. He’s a huge part of AEW. He’s been here since the beginning and I think we’ll see what happens here in the coming months. But, Chris is always a welcome, big part of AEW we’d always want to have here. I absolutely am so grateful to Chris Jericho for everything he’s done,&quot; Khan said.It remains to be seen what is next for Le Champion, as he may no longer be All Elite in 2026.