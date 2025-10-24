UPDATE: Chris Jericho-AEW deal, Backstage notes, WWE interest - REPORTS

The latest report has shed light on the current status of WWE legend Chris Jericho in AEW and the Stamford-based promotion's interest in him. Y2J has been heavily rumored to return to the TKO-led company.

Ad

Chris Jericho is one of the greatest names to ever step inside the squared circle. The legend has been performing in WWE's rival company, AEW, since 2019. However, he hasn't been seen in the Tony Khan-led promotion since April 2025. Amid his absence, many believe the star could return to World Wrestling Entertainment for a final chapter and a Hall of Fame induction.

According to the latest report by Fightful, Y2J's contract with AEW is set to conclude at the end of 2025 if his current deal is not frozen and the two parties do not reach an agreement for an extension.

Ad

Trending

The report also highlighted that Jericho's name hasn't been brought up creatively backstage within AEW. However, it should be noted that Jericho's creative is usually discussed directly with the company's President, Tony Khan. It was also mentioned that the current relationship between Chris and All Elite Wrestling was good.

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful also confirmed that although Chris Jericho is still under contract with AEW, multiple companies are interested in using him, including WWE. Sapp added that Y2J's name hasn't been discussed creatively in the Stamford-based promotion either, but the legend's name has been brought up among the higher-ups in the company.

Ad

Matt Hardy believes Chris Jericho should return to WWE

During a recent edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the WWE legend said that he believed Chris Jericho has nothing left to do in AEW.

Matt added that he felt it was the right time for Y2J to return to the Stamford-based promotion, possibly at the 2026 Royal Rumble.

"I almost think it’s one of those things where I just think the AEW fan base has had their share of Chris Jericho in many, many ways. And I think creatively, he’s done pretty much everything he can do there. Chris has always been really good at understanding when it’s time to go away or take time off and come back and recharge or refresh. And I feel like the time is right. I feel like if he came back to WWE, it’d be a huge moment, especially in a Royal Rumble, whatever, wherever that appearance would be, it would be massive."

It will be interesting to see what Chris Jericho has planned for his future in the professional wrestling world.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashrit Satija Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.



His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.



His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.



Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion. Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences