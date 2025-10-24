"The time is right" - Chris Jericho urged to leave AEW and return to WWE for retirement run by wrestling legend

A WWE veteran advised Chris Jericho to switch from AEW to WWE for multiple reasons. Rumors of Le Champion's return to WWE have grown stronger over time. His contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion will reportedly expire in December 2025.The former AEW World Champion contributed to AEW's success throughout the years. In the end, fans criticized him for overstaying his welcome, as he had done everything that needed to be done. TNA star Matt Hardy recently talked about the Demo God's potential plan.While speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt said that Chris Jericho's WWE return will be 'huge'.&quot;I almost think it’s one of those things where I just think the AEW fan base has had their share of Chris Jericho in many, many ways. And I think creatively, he’s done pretty much everything he can do there. Chris has always been really good at understanding when it’s time to go away or take time off and come back and recharge or refresh. And I feel like the time is right. I feel like if he came back to WWE, it’d be a huge moment, especially in a Royal Rumble, whatever, wherever that appearance would be, it would be massive.&quot;He also talked about Le Champion retiring in WWE.And then I feel like there would be a good run he could do, even if it is his last run and he retires at the end of it, like Cena did,&quot; he added. [H/T - WrestlePurists on X]Chris Jericho shares another WWE clip amidst speculationsThe former AEW World Champion has been dropping various hints of his return to the global sports entertainment juggernaut.Just ahead of Dynamite this week, Jericho shared a 2001 WWE clip on Instagram of him and his rival, The Rock, interacting.It will be interesting to see where fans will see the Demo God in 2026.