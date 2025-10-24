  • home icon
  "The time is right" - Chris Jericho urged to leave AEW and return to WWE for retirement run by wrestling legend

"The time is right" - Chris Jericho urged to leave AEW and return to WWE for retirement run by wrestling legend

By Tejas Pagare
Published Oct 24, 2025 01:29 GMT
Chris Jericho has been absent from AEW [Image Credit: star's X]

A WWE veteran advised Chris Jericho to switch from AEW to WWE for multiple reasons. Rumors of Le Champion's return to WWE have grown stronger over time. His contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion will reportedly expire in December 2025.

The former AEW World Champion contributed to AEW's success throughout the years. In the end, fans criticized him for overstaying his welcome, as he had done everything that needed to be done. TNA star Matt Hardy recently talked about the Demo God's potential plan.

While speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt said that Chris Jericho's WWE return will be 'huge'.

"I almost think it’s one of those things where I just think the AEW fan base has had their share of Chris Jericho in many, many ways. And I think creatively, he’s done pretty much everything he can do there. Chris has always been really good at understanding when it’s time to go away or take time off and come back and recharge or refresh. And I feel like the time is right. I feel like if he came back to WWE, it’d be a huge moment, especially in a Royal Rumble, whatever, wherever that appearance would be, it would be massive."
He also talked about Le Champion retiring in WWE.

And then I feel like there would be a good run he could do, even if it is his last run and he retires at the end of it, like Cena did," he added. [H/T - WrestlePurists on X]
Chris Jericho shares another WWE clip amidst speculations

The former AEW World Champion has been dropping various hints of his return to the global sports entertainment juggernaut.

Just ahead of Dynamite this week, Jericho shared a 2001 WWE clip on Instagram of him and his rival, The Rock, interacting.

It will be interesting to see where fans will see the Demo God in 2026.

Tejas Pagare

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Edited by Angana Roy
