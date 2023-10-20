Chris Jericho told Tony Khan to bring in Shaquille O'Neal and 2 WWE Hall of Famers to counter NXT

AEW star Chris Jericho revealed his plan that he pitched to Tony Khan to counter WWE NXT with Dynamite.

Last week, on October 10, NXT and AEW Dynamite squared off, with both promotions aiming for a ratings victory. Tony Khan promoted Dynamite as “Title Tuesday,” and the show featured a number of the promotion's biggest stars, including Adam Copeland.

Meanwhile, WWE responded by bringing in legends like John Cena, Cody Rhodes, LA Knight, Paul Heyman, and even The Undertaker as a surprise for the fans.

Speaking on The Messenger, Chris Jericho gave his thoughts on the head-to-head battle against NXT.

"You know, you can only bring in Cena and Undertaker and Cody and everybody else so much because nobody wants to work on their secondary show all the time, and it was a fun little, 'Hey, F-you AEW.' I didn’t even really worry about it," said Jericho.

Furthermore, he revealed that he had pitched the idea of bringing celebrities like Shaquille O'Neal and WWE Hall of Famers Snoop Dogg and Mike Tyson to Khan:

"I told Tony, 'Well, if you want to fire back, bring in Shaq and Snoop Dogg and those types of guys, Mike Tyson,'" Jericho recalled. "But Tony didn't do that. We relied on our show and our guys and our girls, and that's the way it's always been for us." [H/T - The Messenger]

Chris Jericho shared his thoughts on Tony Khan's social media posts targeting WWE

When their ratings were out, NXT emerged victorious, pulling in 921,000 viewers compared to Dynamite's 609,000. This saw a meltdown of Tony Khan on Twitter, who lost the battle against WWE in ratings.

During the interview with The Messenger, Chris Jericho talked about Khan's rant against WWE:

"I learned years ago that bosses are going to be bosses, and billionaires are going to be billionaires. I've been working for billionaires for 25 years. At this point, you can't control Tony Khan. He's going to do what he wants to do and God bless him. He created this company. He runs this company. He also grew up in the social media era. I'm not going to tell him, 'Take your phone away,' because he's my boss. Say what you want. Whatever. I think it'd be worse if I said that stuff because I'm not the boss, you know? Tony Khan owns AEW. He can do what he wants. I'm not going to tell him no," Chris Jericho said.

Even WWE legend Booker T said that Khan is too focused on trying to beat WWE rather than concentrating on AEW.

