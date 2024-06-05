Christian Cage makes a huge backstage revelation about his AEW run - "I don't apologize"

Christian Cage is one of AEW's more experienced stars. The multi-time champion is widely regarded as a respected veteran. However, Cage has just revealed an interesting bit of information about his status backstage.

Captain Charisma has held the World Championship in multiple promotions. Cage has worked for major companies in WWE, TNA, and now AEW, while constantly re-inventing himself to increase his longevity. The 29-year veteran has been praised as a locker-room leader at times, but he's also the quintessential heel and a rare breed these days as he keeps the act going off-screen.

While speaking in an interview with Chris Van Vliet for Insight, Cage was asked about being allowed to say what he wants in his promos. The Patriarch revealed that he doesn't ask for permission:

"I've never told anybody what I'm gonna say. Never had it cleared with anybody. I've never asked anybody, I just go out there and do it. It's one of those things, you have to be willing to go places that others are unwilling to go in order to stand out, especially in this day and age. I saw an opportunity that I could jump on, I took it and I rode it, and sometimes things happen you're not expecting to happen. I said one phrase and it turned into a wildfire. I just embraced it and ran with it."

The two-time AEW TNT Champion was then asked if he ever felt like he had taken the act too far. Christian responded by saying:

"I don't apologize for anything that I've said." [H/T: Fightful]

Christian is coming off a loss to AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland at Double Or Nothing. Before that, he dropped the TNT Championship to Adam "Edge" Copeland in the I Quit match on the March 30 edition of Dynamite.

AEWE Dynamite updated line-up for tonight

All Elite Wrestling will continue the road to Forbidden Door when tonight's Dynamite airs live from the Blue Arena in Loveland, Colorado.

AEW has announced a big eight-man tag team match for tonight's Dynamite. The current line-up for tonight looks like this:

MJF returns to Dynamite

Saraya vs. Mariah May

The Blackpool Combat Club's Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Magnus, Volador Jr., Rugido, and Esfinge

World Champion Swerve Strickland defends vs. Roderick Strong

Dynamite is also expected to feature additional qualifiers for the TNT Championship Ladder Match at Forbidden Door. Konosuke Takeshita has already qualified.

