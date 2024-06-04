Christian Cage reveals how a former WWE Intercontinental Champion stole his finisher

AEW is currently pushing Christian Cage as a top star of the roster. The 29-year veteran has led a Hall of Fame-worthy career with memorable stints in WWE and TNA. The in-ring technician has just opened up on how a certain two-sport legend stole one of his finishers.

Marc Mero was an accomplished amateur boxer when a broken nose changed the direction of his career. He eventually began training for pro wrestling under the Malenko Family in 1990, then debuted with WCW in 1991 as midcarder Johnny B. Badd. He joined WWE in early 1996, debuting at WrestleMania XII by rescuing his then-wife Sable, who had also debuted that night as Triple H's valet. Christian became a full-time talent in Stamford-based company in 1998.

Cage recently appeared on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, and recalled how Mero stole his TKO finishing move over a meal. Remembering it as a "funny story," the former Brood member noted how Wildman was impressed after seeing the move performed.

"Marc Mero stole my TKO. So, funny story... he was training to come back from an injury and I was training at Bret Hart's place in Calgary. When we were training, I did a version of the Diamond Cutter where I would scoop the guy up onto my shoulders, but I'd spin them off and hit a cutter out of the air. So I did it in the match, and Marc was sitting on the floor watching. He said, 'Hey, can you do that again?' So I did it again, and then he invited me out to eat," Christian Cage said.

Captain Charisma recalled how they were discussing random topics over lunch when Mero revealed that he was planning to return to the ring in around one month. The three-time WCW World Television Champion asked to use the finisher, and even paid for Cage's food. Christian also commented on his current finishing move.

"Mero goes, 'Would you mind if I use that finish?' I was [thinking], 'This is a guy that's already signed...' This is when he was coming back with the boxer gimmick, with the shorts and the jacket, and the whole deal. So I was thinking, 'What are you supposed to say? This guy is where I want to be...' So I said, 'Yeah, I'll think of something else, go ahead and use it, take it.' And so he was nice enough to buy me dinner. But like I said, everything happens for a reason and this finisher [Killswitch] suits me much more," Christian Cage said.

Christian Cage was actually featured in Mero's last WWE match. The former Intercontinental Champions only worked together twice, and both bouts were mixed tag team bouts in late 1998.

Christian and Sable defeated Mero and Jacqueline Moore at a November 1998 live event, then again at WWE Capital Carnage in the UK three weeks later. This was Mero's final match.

Christian Cage speaks on his AEW status and future

AEW signed Christian Cage to a multi-year contract in March 2021. The surprise signing led to a late-career reinvention for the two-time TNT Champion.

The Patriarch recently revealed on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet how he has a few years left on his contract with All Elite Wrestling. He was asked about potential retirement.

"I always said that I would do it until it wasn't fun, and that was my barometer on it. How can I not be having fun right now? I have no timeline, I signed a contract. I think I have another three years left on this contract. So we'll get to the end of that, and then see what happens," Christian Cage said.

The former WWE star also expressed interest in giving back to the younger talents once he's done with active competition. Christian Cage said he feels like he has a lot of knowledge to offer as he thinks about the business differently, and lays matches out differently than other people do.