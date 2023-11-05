Christian Cage went "a lot further" with his comments about Ric Flair that shocked a legend (Exclusive)

Ric Flair's arrival in AEW sent shockwaves around the wrestling world for a number of reasons, one of which being the scathing promo the WWE Hall of Famer found himself on the receiving end of at the hands of Christian Cage. One industry veteran stated that this segment went "a lot further" than he expected it to.

After a moving exchange of words between Ric Flair and his long-time friend Sting, Christian Cage made his way to ringside, flanked by Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne. The TNT Champion did not mince his words when addressing The Nature Boy's arrival in AEW, unleashing several barbs regarding Flair's health issues.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, veteran journalist Bill Apter was asked if he was shocked by the nature of Cage's comments:

“Yes. Very, very, very much so," Apter replied. "Ric Flair is used to being – as a wrestler, and all the angles he’s done – he’s used to being insulted. But that went a lot further than I thought it would go.” [04:38 onwards]

As one of the top heels in AEW right now, Christian Cage continues to draw in more eyes and intrigue to everything that he does. His recent promo segment with Flair only furthered that, with fans hoping to see the Father of the Year receive his comeuppance in due course.

Christian Cage rips into Ric Flair

Ric Flair's arrival in AEW as Sting's "special gift" from Tony Khan took most people by surprise. However, there is no room for sentimentality in the heart of Christian Cgae, who labeled the present as nothing more than "a suit, some gold chains and a black liver." He even went as far as to state that Flair should have died 20 years ago.

Presumably, all parties involved had discussed this script, and were on board with how the segment was going to play out. Still, it was shocking nonetheless to see this fiery exchange aired on national television.

What comes of this next remains to be seen. For the time being, Cage and his cronies will take on the team of Sting, Darby Allin and Adam Copeland at Full Gear.

