CJ Perry (fka Lana) is filming for a movie featuring an iconic actress

CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana, is gearing up to star in a movie, where she will play the role of an assassin. She previously confirmed that her character in the film took inspiration from WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker.

On X/Twitter, Perry recently posted an update on her shooting schedule and hinted at working with an iconic actress. The AEW star is no stranger to Hollywood and has worked in a handful of movies.

"Filming late tonight ….. guess what iconic actress is in this movie ???" Perry tweeted.

As of this writing, there is little information about the movie and its crew. In a recent interview with Wrestling Inc., CJ Perry opened up about her role in the project.

“I also have a movie coming out with Paramount. I can’t give all the details yet, but I’m playing an assassin. And I’m super excited because I’m one of the lead assassins in it. It’s definitely a cool departure from WWE where I was always in pink and getting my a** whooped. There I’m whooping all these big men’s a**es, and I’m in black. And it’s actually, the character was inspired from [sic] The Undertaker,” she said.

With her Hollywood outings, Perry has joined a growing list of professional wrestlers who have acted in notable movies. WWE Superstars like Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson, John Cena, Hulk Hogan, and others have enjoyed much success in their acting careers.

CJ Perry attended Night Two of WrestleMania XL

WrestleMania is one of the biggest annual events in pro wrestling. On April 6 and 7, WWE presented the 40th edition of The Show of Shows at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Many prominent AEW stars were in attendance for the show but were not shown on camera. Taking to Twitter, CJ Perry disclosed that she was in the crowd for the event and acknowledged Stephanie McMahon's surprise appearance.

CJ Perry and her ex-husband, Miro, had a fantastic run in WWE before departing the promotion in 2020 and 2021, respectively. Fans are curious to see whether the two stars will ever return to the global juggernaut.