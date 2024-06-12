CJ Perry (fka Lana) reacts to Liv Morgan straddling Dominik Mysterio on WWE RAW

The WWE Universe saw Liv Morgan straddling Dominik Mysterio on the June 10, 2024, edition of RAW. CJ Perry recently reacted to a picture of the segment on social media.

The Women's World Champion handed Dominik her hotel room's key card on this week's edition of Monday Night RAW. Later that night, she appeared at ringside during The Judgment Day and Carlito's match against Braun Strowman and the LWO.

At one point in the bout, Zelina Vega attacked Morgan, and she accidentally fell on top of "Dirty" Dom. She then straddled him for a while.

The photos and videos of The Miracle Kid's exchange with Dominik are going viral on social media. Morgan's real-life friend, CJ Perry (formerly known as Lana in WWE), also saw the segment and shared her reaction on X/Twitter. Perry shared numerous 'shifty eyes' emojis in response to a post by WWE on FOX.

Trending

You can check out Perry's reaction below.

Expand Tweet

Vince Russo called Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan's RAW segment lame

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo reviewed Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio's much-talked-about segment. He didn't like how WWE left the 'hotel key card' angle unfinished, calling the booking 'lame.'

Russo also discussed why WWE was trying to push Morgan and Dominik's romantic storyline. He said the Stamford-based promotion wanted to attract more teens and college students to watch the product through the controversial program.

"The time [Attitude Era] that you're talking about, it wasn't teens, it was college students. It was 18 to early 20s. It was college students," he said.

Amid Rhea Ripley's absence due to injury, Liv Morgan has been trying to woo Dominik Mysterio. While the former Tag Team Champion has seemingly resisted Morgan's advances, he has also inadvertently helped her in high-stakes matches. It will be interesting to see what's next in the compelling storyline.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback