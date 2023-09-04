CJ Perry (fka Lana) shares a six-word message after surprising AEW debut at All Out 2023

CJ Perry recently showed up at AEW All Out 2023, where she helped Miro while Powerhouse Hobbs was attacking the latter. After the show, she took to social media to share her thoughts about the positive fan reaction to her debut.

The 38-year-old is best known for her WWE tenure, where she performed under the Lana moniker. She initially debuted as a manager in the Stamford-based company before becoming a wrestler. Perry was released by the promotion in June 2021 and was away from pro wrestling until her massive All Elite Wrestling debut on Sunday.

CJ Perry recently took to her Instagram Story to share the clip of her AEW debut. In the same post, she thanked fans for their positive response to her appearance.

"I missed you all so much," Perry posted.

CJ Perry seems to be excited to be back in pro wrestling

Miro notably walked out on CJ Perry after she helped him fend off Powerhouse Hobbs. According to The Redeemer, Perry wasn't real, and he had forsaken her. The AEW debutant later reacted to the former TNT Champion's claims and expressed that she wasn't a woman who could be renounced.

Tony Khan comments on the length of CJ Perry's AEW deal

CJ Perry and Miro are a real-life couple, and their on-screen pairing in WWE was highly popular among fans. Hence, many want the duo to join forces again after Perry's debut. But has the former Lana signed a lengthy deal with the Tony Khan-led company?

During his appearance on the All Out post-show media scrum, Tony Khan seemed excited about CJ Perry's debut and explained that her deal wasn't long-term.

“Well, CJ, I’ll start with that. I think it’s great to have CJ here. It’s not a long-term guaranteed thing or anything. But I think, at least for tonight, it was great to have her appearing with us. I think it was a great surprise, a great show.”

It remains to be seen if she will extend her deal to align with Miro on television. The two are seemingly building up toward an angle where their relationship will be put to the test.

