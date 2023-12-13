CJ Perry (fka Lana) teases blockbuster match between MJF and top WWE Superstar

CJ Perry (FKA Lana) recently teased a match between MJF and a certain WWE Superstar after the two ran into each other at a recent event. The star in question would be Baron Corbin.

Last night was the premiere of Iron Claw, a movie about the Von Erich family. This movie stars Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White. The AEW World Champion will also be having a brief appearance. His main contribution was the production of the movie, as he was also consulted regarding various concepts of wrestling.

On Twitter, CJ Perry posted a picture that MJF and Baron Corbin shared during the movie premiere. She also teased fans by asking if they wanted to see the two share the ring in the future.

The most probable scenario for this match even taking place would be if Friedman heads to WWE, following his contract expiry next year.

MJF jokes around about dating rumors with Liv Morgan

Aside from running into John Cena and Baron Corbin, MJF also had interactions with another WWE Superstar. This was Liv Morgan, who also came to support the movie's premiere.

On her Twitter account, CJ Perry posted a video clip of the AEW World Champion and Morgan. The former women's champion claimed she was at the premiere to provide support to Friedman, while the latter joked around and said he was there to start dating rumors.

Perry and Morgan then burst into laughter following his comments. Friedman is currently dating Alicia Atout.

With 2024 coming soon, all eyes will be on the Salt of the Earth, as many are still wondering where he ends up signing with. With him constantly teasing going to WWE, this will indeed be a game-changer should it become a reality.

