CM Punk's association with AEW is seemingly in shambles, as the former WWE World Champion has been removed from the cover of the upcoming Fight Forever game.

Ever since the infamous media scrum incident following the All Out pay-per-view, Punk has been off the pro-wrestling scene. Although he is nursing an injury and is currently in recovery, his relationship with Tony Khan's organization has also seemingly come to a breaking point.

It should be noted that CM Punk was previously on the forefront of the upcoming AEW video game, however, the latest cover graphic features Kenny Omega at the front, while the Second City Saint has been removed altogether.

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo CM Punk has been removed from the cover of AEW Fight Forever game. CM Punk has been removed from the cover of AEW Fight Forever game. https://t.co/XXyYEIYu6I

As expected, fans reacted to the revelation by flooding the comments section with tweets.

Anon @WhiteHatJoker @WrestlingNewsCo That 10 people that were gonna buy it…even they won’t now @WrestlingNewsCo That 10 people that were gonna buy it…even they won’t now

BlueJayBry @ToadieLittle @WrestlingNewsCo I don't even like em that much, but how are you gonna leave the Young Bucks off the game cover?? @WrestlingNewsCo I don't even like em that much, but how are you gonna leave the Young Bucks off the game cover??

JM @JM_HorrorGuy @WrestlingNewsCo Unfortunate, but, I do like the design of this poster better. @WrestlingNewsCo Unfortunate, but, I do like the design of this poster better.

DUMMY. YEAUH @IAmTribalChief @WrestlingNewsCo Kenny puts himself front and center when clearly mox, Jericho, mjf are bigger stars lmaooooo @WrestlingNewsCo Kenny puts himself front and center when clearly mox, Jericho, mjf are bigger stars lmaooooo

With multiple reports indicating a fallout between Punk and the Jacksonville-based Promotion, the chances of the former WWE star coming back to AEW are slim at the moment.

AEW President Tony Khan recently stated his opinion of the former WWE Superstar

While the Second City Saint may not return to the All Elite roster anytime soon, Tony Khan seemingly still holds him in high regard.

While interacting recently on the media call prior to Full Gear, Tony Khan was asked about Punk's backstage involvement in the infamous "Brawl Out" incident. However, the AEW President refrained from making a comment and only spoke about the positive aspects.

"I've nothing but positive things to say about CM Punk's contributions to AEW on-screen but I can't comment on anything more than that," said Tony Khan.

With Full Gear scheduled for this weekend, Tony Khan certainly has a lot on his hands. Fans will have to stay tuned to see how the pay-per-view progresses.

