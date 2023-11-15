CM Punk and Dax Harwood share heartfelt messages after Bret Hart acknowledges CMFTR

CM Punk recently responded to Dax Harwood's post regarding WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart. The two are great fans of The Hitman's work and have constantly incorporated this in their respective careers.

Back when Punk was with AEW, the two and Cash Wheler formed CMFTR. Many took this as a gathering of the Hart fans, as the three shared a great admiration for the Hall of Famer. At times, when the shows would go off the air or even during matches, they would pay tribute to him.

On Instagram, Dax Harwood posted a picture of Bret Hart wearing a CMFTR shirt. He mentioned that he was honored for someone he idolized to be wearing a piece of their merchandise. He tagged CM Punk and Cash Wheeler on the post and told them they "made it."

"Greatest of All Time. My hero. My friend. Bret “Hitman” Hart. Times like these are when I can’t believe this is all real life. I made it. We made it. @cmpunk @cashwheelerftr @brethitmanhart," Harwood posted.

Punk then replied, thanked the Hall of Famer for the endorsement, and said he would continue walking in Hart's footsteps.

"An endorsement I will always strive to uphold. Bret paved the way and I’m proud to continue to follow in his footsteps. Best there is…" Punk commented.

CM Punk pays tribute to Eddie Guerrero on death anniversary

Yesterday marked 18 years since the unfortunate passing of WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero. CM Punk was one of those who paid tribute to him and honored his career.

Punk posted a picture of Guerrero with a huge heart emoji on his Instagram story, a simple but meaningful post.

In the past, Punk got to share the ring with the legend, and another one in the making with Rey Mysterio.

Many wrestlers in the industry today, too, have been inspired by the ones of the past and the icons who have made wrestling what it is today. Their legacy continues today.

