"BULL F***ING-S***" - WWE Legend reacts to Tony Khan defending CM Punk

CM Punk might be the new AEW World Champion, but he has recently come under fire by Eric Bischoff. In a recent podcast, Matt Hardy reacted to Tony Khan's defense of Punk, praising their boss' efforts to clear the world champion's name.

During the Double or Nothing post-show media scrum, Tony Khan addressed some of the criticism surrounding CM Punk from Bischoff. The AEW President shockingly burst into a passionate rant about ratings and Punk's role in the promotion.

During the latest edition of Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the veteran discussed the post-show media scrum. Hardy jokingly did an impression of a vibrant Tony Khan during the podcast as well.

“You can’t hate Papa Khan’s passion. ‘BULL F***ING-S***!!'” Matt jokingly said.

Matt also shared his thoughts about what went down between Bischoff and CM Punk.

"That was tremendous,” Hardy said. “It was said very well. You have Eric Bischoff and his opinion on one side, and then Tony Khan and his opinion. The thing that was so interesting is he went into the facts, and the records, and the physical evidence of why things have been so good.” - (H/T: WrestlingInc)

𝙒𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙚𝙡𝙖𝙢𝙞𝙖 @wrestlelamia Cm Punk is the only person in wrestling history to be both an extra in a John Cena entrance and AEW World Champion 🤣 Cm Punk is the only person in wrestling history to be both an extra in a John Cena entrance and AEW World Champion 🤣 https://t.co/UmBJHbEx7q

While Khan and Bischoff aren't in agreement about CM Punk, the WWE Hall of Famer recently praised MJF's promo and his current run with the promotion.

Bully Ray believes CM Punk should have name-dropped a homegrown AEW star during his Rampage promo

During the most recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray spoke on Punk's recent promo. The legend lamented that the champion didn't mention a single homegrown AEW star during his promo.

"When Punk said there are a lot of guys who are deserving of being the interim AEW Champion, he mentioned Danielson and he mentioned Moxley too. He didn't mention MJF. My point is he didn't mention any home-grown AEW stars," Bully Ray said. (09:00 - 09:27)

An Interim AEW World Championship challenger will be decided by the end of the next Dynamite episode. The winner will then go on to compete for the title at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Fans definitely won't want to miss out on the tournament this Wednesday.

