"I'd have made him go in debt" - WWE legend goes into a fiery rant on how he would have booted CM Punk out of AEW following All Out debacle

CM Punk has recently become quite a polarizing figure in the professional wrestling industry. Meanwhile, Eric Bischoff shared how he would have handled the situation surrounding Punk if he had been in charge of AEW.

Punk and The Elite are suspended following their heated altercation during the All Out media scrum. The former world champion's comments during the presser included several shots at the promotion's EVPs and Hangman Page.

During the most recent 83 Weeks podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff went into a fiery rant after a viewer asked him if he'd have sent CM Punk a letter of termination via post.

"Nah, f**k him. I wouldn’t waste the 29 dollars in f**king postage to fire that piece of s**t. I’d send his attorney an email and say your f**king client is a b***h, I’d dare him to sue me – worthless piece of scum, parasite to the wrestling business. No. I wouldn’t have wasted a FedEx. I wouldn’t have wasted the amount of money it would cost to fire that piece of s**t," Bischoff stated. (0:04 onward)

Bischoff claimed that Tony Khan could go toe-to-toe with The Second City Saint.

"I just would have quit paying him. I would have made him sue me. I would have made him go hire an attorney. I’d have made him go in debt. You want your money? Come and get it, b***h. I think Tony Khan could kick CM Punk’s a$$. Motherf***er can’t throw a punch without breaking something! And I’ve seen him fight in the UFC!" (0:36 onward)

Eric Bischoff is not on good terms with CM Punk, as the two recently had a back-and-forth on social media. It remains to be seen if they will settle their differences in the near future.

Fans speculate CM Punk will likely return to AEW after recent observation

It's currently unclear whether or not Punk will remain with AEW after the internal investigation comes to a close. Since the incident, many fans on social media have shared varied opinions on the star's future with the company.

According to a Reddit post on the r/SquaredCircle subreddit, Punk's merchandise is still actively being sold at Dynamite shows. However, until last week's show, The Elite's merchandise wasn't available for purchase.

Craig (Dirtsheets.net) @DirtSheetsCraig CM Punk merch is still being sold weekly at Dynamite shows and if there was ever going to be a suggestion he was getting fired, they certainly would not be rushing to let him cash in - CM Punk merch is still being sold weekly at Dynamite shows and if there was ever going to be a suggestion he was getting fired, they certainly would not be rushing to let him cash in - https://t.co/VmSXxk78UV

As the controversial saga hopefully nears its end, could AEW end up letting go of Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks and CM Punk? Only time will tell.

