"CM Punk loves to make enemies", "So he’s definitely not returning to WWE now" - Fans up in arms after former AEW star makes statement about wrestling

CM Punk is well known for his opinionated statements but recently got under fans' skins when he suggested that wrestlers start a union. In response, many comments pointed out the errors in Punk's reasoning.

As one of the most polarizing stars in the industry today, CM Punk has nearly an equal amount of fans as he has detractors. Because of this, it could be equally argued why he's almost simultaneously one of the greats and most overrated wrestlers. This hasn't ever stopped him from sharing his opinions, and his take on a wrestling union has received many different reactions online.

After the quotes of his opinion went viral on social media, many fans took to the various comment sections to slam The Second City Saint for his statement. Some pointed out how it was ironic for him to say this after the many claims against him across his AEW run. Other fans now believe this could mean he won't be returning to wrestling, let alone WWE.

Are these fans' reactions to CM Punk accurate?

Amidst all the drama, fans quickly realized that yesterday (28th October) was actually CM Punk's birthday. Numerous wrestlers from both WWE and AEW took to social media to wish The Second City Saint a happy 45th birthday.

CM Punk notably commented on the rumors that he'll return to WWE during this year's Survivor Series

Due to this year's Survivor Series taking place in Chicago, many CM Punk fans strongly believe he'll be returning to the promotion at the event. However, the star doesn't want fans to get their hopes up.

During a recent interview on 670 The Score, Punk sarcastically approached the question and ruled out an in-attendance appearance:

“They're asking if I'm going to be there? I think it's sold out. I think tickets are hard to get."

However, he then hinted that it might not happen and listed all the things he's currently doing instead:

"I don't want to burst anybody's bubble. I'm kind of just sitting at home and enjoying this beautiful Chicago weather. I have an injury in the family. My dog [Larry] blew his dog ACL. I'm literally just spending my time with him. I know that sounds crazy, but he is my son, and I take care of him and treat him as such." (H/T: Fightful).

While this doesn't completely rule out an eventual appearance, this could indicate that Survivor Series 2023 will not feature his return. However, Punk could simply be diverting attention away from his return to retain the element of surprise. Either way, only time will tell.

