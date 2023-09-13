CM Punk to make sensational WWE return at Survivor Series 2023 and call out 56-year-old Hall of Famer? Speculating major swerve

WWE fans worldwide are salivating at the idea of CM Punk potentially returning to the company, especially since this year's Survivor Series will take place in Chicago. But could The Second City Saint call out a Hall of Famer if he shows up?

Punk was fired by AEW following his backstage scuffle with Jack Perry. The Second City Saint allegedly also lunged toward president Tony Khan in a manner that made the latter fear for his safety.

Since his departure, CM Punk's future has been a topic of debate among fans. Could he return to AEW later down the line once the dust settles? Could he hang up his boots for good? Could he potentially return to WWE after nine years? The possibilities are endless.

One thing that Punk could do at Survivor Series if he returns, is call out WWE Hall of Famer Kane. The Hall of Famer hasn't officially retired from the ring and is an old rival of The Straight Edge Superstar.

The two were tag team partners briefly in the late 2000s. Hence, Punk could retire the 56-year-old upon his arrival and tie up a loose end from his first run in the company.

Former WWE manager calls out CM Punk for being disrespectful

Most fans are aware of Punk's alleged altercations with Jack Perry, The Elite, and 'Hangman' Adam Page. But one lesser-known incident involving The Second City Saint came to light following his AEW departure.

According to BodySlam.net, Punk seemingly had an awkward interaction with William Regal in 2022, where he refused to shake the latter's hand. The former world champion allegedly called him a 'stooge for Triple H' and said he didn't trust the Englishman.

Reacting to the report, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell slammed CM Punk for his alleged attitude towards William Regal, calling his actions 'damning' and 'disrespectful.'

