Former WWE Superstar recalls the moment he learned of his match with CM Punk in 2014 following his iconic pipebomb promo

CM Punk shockingly retired from wrestling back in 2014 after not coming to terms with WWE. Former WWE Superstar Cesaro (Claudio Castagnoli) recently disclosed that he was set to face the former World Champion on the fateful day that he walked out of the promotion.

The former AEW World Champion has been at the center of recent controversy within the promotion. After a scorching interview rant post-All Out, CM Punk reportedly got into a physical altercation with AEW EVPs, which led to multiple suspensions.

During a recent interview on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, Claudio Castagnoli revealed that he was meant to wrestle CM Punk on the day thworld champion Champion left WWE.

"Here’s a fun fact. Do you know when the last time I was supposed to wrestle Punk was? The day he walked out. [How did you find out?] Oh, he told me, I saw him in the hallway as he was on his way out," Claudio said. (01:04:30 onward).

The Signature Spot @SignatureSpot On this day in 2014, Colt Cabana's Art of Wrestling podcast released an episode featuring his longtime friend CM Punk, who revealed details of his public walkout from WWE in January.



The aftermath of the podcast led to multiple lawsuits and the end of their friendship. On this day in 2014, Colt Cabana's Art of Wrestling podcast released an episode featuring his longtime friend CM Punk, who revealed details of his public walkout from WWE in January. The aftermath of the podcast led to multiple lawsuits and the end of their friendship. https://t.co/1oWmHtXhGe

Fans might just see another walkout from Punk, depending on the end results of the internal investigation into the backstage brawl. Unfortunately, fans will still have to be patient as the details are being kept under a tight lid.

Missed out on AEW Dynamite? Catch up on the show's results here.

Teddy Long recently recalled the backstage reaction to CM Punk's infamous pipe bomb promo

While Punk eventually parted ways with WWE, it was his legendary "pipe bomb" promo that brought his gripes to light. While some have speculated on whether or not it was scripted, the promo undoubtedly had an impact on wrestling and many of the fans at the time.

During an interview with Nick Hausman of WrestlingInc., Teddy Long detailed how the roster felt after the star's promo that night.

“We never had anybody to go out on live TV and to just go off on a rant like that and just speak their mind. It was all something that we’d never experienced and we’d never heard. So we’re like, ‘Man, this is too much.'” (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Fightful Wrestling @Fightful 10 years ago today, CM Punk cut the Pipe Bomb promo.



10 years ago today, CM Punk cut the Pipe Bomb promo. https://t.co/O84jyja54M

Due to the nature of the brawl, recent reports have suggested that CM Punk might seek legal action against some or all parties involved that night.

Will AEW be able to survive a legal hit or will they come to a reasonable compromise with the former World Champion?

Did Vince McMahon view AEW as competition? Get your answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil