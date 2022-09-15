"Something that we’d never experienced" - Wrestling legend details the WWE locker room reaction to CM Punk's iconic pipe bomb promo

CM Punk's recent scathing interview and backstage brawl might have drawn all the attention, but his 2014 WWE "pipe-bomb" promo is still one of his most legendary moments. However, a wrestling legend recently detailed the way the locker room reacted when Punk put the entire WWE on blast.

CM Punk is currently still suspended by AEW for his role in the post-All Out backstage brawl. Two weeks later, details are still hazy, and each side's version has divided fans like never before. Regardless of the truth behind the matter, the Second City Saint seems to be a controversial magnet.

During his recent interview with Nick Hausman of WrestlingInc., legendary former SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long spoke on the infamous pipe bomb promo.

“If that was scripted or written, then I know nothing about it. I never saw anybody give him any papers. Any scripts to read. There may be things that are done backstage but I pretty much think it was a shoot. It was real,” Long declared.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists I’m sure this will be a talking topic Today,



10 Years Ago…



CM Punk dropped the notorious “pipe bomb” promo. I’m sure this will be a talking topic Today,10 Years Ago…CM Punk dropped the notorious “pipe bomb” promo. https://t.co/KtO2qhRfw6

Long continued, recalling how the WWE locker room reacted to the entire fiasco.

“We never had anybody to go out on live TV and to just go off on a rant like that and just speak their mind. It was all something that we’d never experienced and we’d never heard. So we’re like, ‘Man, this is too much.'” (H/T: WrestlingInc)

CM Punk might just forever be remembered as the one man who spoke his mind within both WWE and AEW, regardless of the consequences that followed.

Missed out on AEW Dynamite? Catch up on the show's results here.

A WWE Hall of Famer thinks that CM Punk left WWE in 2014 because he believed he deserved better booking

AEW fans are slowly seeing what might unfortunately result in CM Punk permanently leaving the wrestling industry. Currently, details are still kept under wraps, but so far one person involved in the brawl has had his suspension ended.

While speaking on a recent episode of Storytime with Dutch Mantell, the former wrestling manager speculated on why CM Punk parted ways with WWE in the first place.

"Well he was pissed off, because he didn't get the main event slot at WrestleMania. I don't think money had anything to do with it," Mantell said. "I think it was the prestige of headlining a WrestleMania card." (2:00 onward)

SLTDWrestling.com @SLTDWrestling

#SLTDWrestleFact #DidYouKnow : Today in 2014. CM Punk was quietly removed from almost everything WWE related, this was after his now famous walk out on #Raw #DidYouKnow: Today in 2014. CM Punk was quietly removed from almost everything WWE related, this was after his now famous walk out on #Raw#SLTDWrestleFact https://t.co/RbTrnKERhG

Nonetheless, fans will still have to wait and see what the outcome of the internal investigation will be.

Could we witness history repeat itself, or will The Greatest in the World reach a compromise with AEW?

Did Vince McMahon view AEW as competition? Get your answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by UJALA