"He thought he deserved that" - Wrestling veteran weighs in on the real reason why former AEW Champion CM Punk left WWE in 2014

CM Punk was once one of the biggest names in WWE, but his infamous departure from the promotion is still talked about today. A wrestling veteran recently addressed the reasons behind the former AEW World Champion parting ways with WWE in 2014.

CM Punk is currently embroiled in one of the biggest fiascos in AEW history. The former world champion reportedly got into a backstage altercation with three EVPs and has since been suspended alongside all parties involved.

During the most recent episode of Storytime with Dutch Mantell, the former wrestling manager looked back at CM Punk's infamous WWE exit.

"Well he was pissed off, because he didn't get the main event slot at WrestleMania. He thought he deserved that slots, and I don't think money had anything to do with it, to tell you the truth," Mantell said. "I think it was the prestige of headlining a WrestleMania card. I think he quit that day, and he left, and he didn't return." (2:00 onward)

The internal investigation into Punk's backstage brawl with the AEW EVPs is currently still ongoing, but recent updates have suggested that the stars will all remain suspended for its duration.

A WWE Hall of Famer believes that CM Punk's All Out media scrum was entertaining

While the consensus surrounding the media scrum content has largely divided fans, wrestling personalities have mainly voiced disdain for the brawl and handling of the entire situation.

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) recently claimed that he enjoyed Punk's rant and seemed more hopeful about the star's future.

"It was entertaining to watch," Page revealed. "He's a guy who wears his heart on his sleeve and says what he feels and that's really worked for him in the past. I don't know how it's going to work for him moving forward," (H/T: WrestlingInc)

As the investigation is still underway, all eyes in the wrestling world are firmly locked on Tony Khan and AEW. Could fans unfortunately see CM Punk yet again part ways with a major promotion much like he did back in 2014?

