"I’m glad he did it" - Wrestling Legend justifies CM Punk's notorious All Out media scrum rant

CM Punk's now infamous All Out media scrum rant has rubbed many fans and fellow wrestlers the wrong way. However, a wrestling legend believes the rant was an important moment for AEW.

Punk initially debuted in AEW during the monumental Rampage First Dance episode, after around seven years away from pro wrestling. The veteran quickly rose the rankings within the promotion and has officially held the World Championship twice. Unfortunately, his rant during the All Out media scrum led to a backstage brawl and a suspension.

While speaking on the most recent Keepin' It 100, WCW veteran Konnan praised CM Punk for his All Out media scrum rant:

"Bro, there’s no way that he knew what Punk was about to say! (…) The guy went out there and he totally shifted a very boring thing that they do with softball questions, I’m glad he did it. Who knows? He was probably tired of getting blamed for the Colt Cabana thing," Konnan said. (0:51 onward).

Konnan continued, noting that CM Punk might have been unprofessional, but still had praise for the former AEW World Champion.

"Hangman Page did bury him without telling, so he got his upend and I guess he feels like the Young Bucks have been f***ing with him so he got theirs. I loved what he did – it was unprofessional, the fact that he won’t work with them is even more unprofessional, but I love what he did." (01:30 onward).

AEW is currently holding an internal investigation into the brawl that followed the rant, but details are still being kept under a tight lid.

A former WWE Spanish Announcer believes that Tony Khan is partially responsible for CM Punk's underwhelming World Championship runs

Punk might be a two-time AEW World Champion, but in total, the star has held the belt for a recognized 90 days and only had one defense. While his real-life injuries are largely responsible, the seasoned announcer believes that someone else is to blame.

Hugo Savinovich, the former Spanish Announcer, speoke to Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta for an exclusive interview. During which, he detailed how Tony Khan messed up CM Punk's return:

"I believe that he did not do a good job. Tony - he probably wants to strangle me. But, I believe that if he would have done it right, I'm not saying that this thing wouldn't have happened. I think that frustrations in athletes happen when you don't succeed and you know that you could succeed and he didn't. Wasted a lot of time," Savinovich said. (5:23 onward)

It remains to be seen what will happen to CM Punk or The Elite after the investigation concludes.

