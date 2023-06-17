CM Punk opens up about plans for AEW Collision show

Former AEW World Champion CM Punk is set to return to AEW television soon. The last time Punk was seen in AEW was nine months ago, when he was involved in the infamous backstage controversy surrounding himself and The Elite.

Though CM Punk may have made a lot of enemies, he has helped put over and mentor talented superstars of AEW like MJF and Darby Allin. The Voice of the Voiceless was a guest on ESPN where he praised the AEW stars that are going to get more TV time on Collision after it launches this Saturday.

"With more TV time, you're only going to see guys like Hobbs and Starks, people who I think have the potential to do what an MJF [current AEW Champion] has done with his television time but they haven't been able to be positioned because a guy like MJF gets a big lion share of television time, because he earned it," Punk said. "We just need to do a better job of spotlighting so many different guys, and this is, for a lot of guys, sink or swim. Now it's just like, well, now's the time. You're going to have to really bust your ass and prove why we're giving you this spotlight and this TV time."

CM Punk is not interested in working with former WWE Superstar

CM Punk is a hot topic in the wrestling world and always has a lot of rumors already circulating around him. A new report has thrown light on tensions between him and a former WWE Superstar.

After the controversial All Out media scrum last year, Punk has stayed away from the squared circle with little to no mention of him from AEW until recently. The news of Punk's return had mixed reactions backstage as well as with the Jacksonville-based promotion's roster. Furthermore, former WWE Superstar KENTA had also teased a match with him.

However, It seems like Punk himself is not interested in battling KENTA. According to a recent report by Fightful Select, The Voice of the Voiceless handled the situation poorly in an interview which gave away the fact that the entire thing may have been planned.

