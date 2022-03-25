Former WWE Superstar posts heartfelt message after his match against CM Punk on AEW Dynamite

CM Punk calls himself "The Best in the World", and as so every time a wrestler steps into the ring with him it's a big deal.

During the latest AEW Dynamite, Punk stepped into the ring with FTR's Dax Harwood. The two traded blows and brought the bout down to classic professional wrestling.

In the end, the Straight Edge superstar picked up the win after making Harwood tap out. Despite his loss, Dax showed impeccable showmanship as he took to Twitter with a humble message.

"Professional Wrestling, man. As fans & wrestlers, we’re so lucky to be a part of it. I hope I made you proud, last night." - Dax tweeted.

Both CM Punk and Dax Harwood both share immense love and admiration for Bret Hart. As Harwood uses Hart's signature Sharpshooter, fans have begun speculating even more if The Hitman will appear in AEW.

Notably, Dax took to Twitter two weeks ago after firing Tully Blanchard to ask Bret what he was doing. Seemingly setting the stage up for Hart to return to AEW.

CM Punk became emotional during the AEW Revolution Post Media Scrum when he spoke about Bret Hart

It's no secret that CM Punk idolizes Bret Hart. Even his famous moniker "The Best in the World" is a nod to Hart's "Best there is, the best there was, the best there ever will be."

After Punk's successful victory over MJF at AEW Revolution, the star sat down with Tony Khan to answer questions. After speaking on the dangers of his Dog Collar match, Punk reflected on Bret's career.

Hart was unfortunately injured during a fateful match against Goldberg in 2000. The Hitman's career was unfortunately cut short at the age of 43, ending a legendary 22 year career.

Amidst the rumors of Bret Hart's possible appearance in AEW, CM Punk could soon share a locker room with his favorite wrestler.

