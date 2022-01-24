CM Punk's hilarious reaction to AEW fan asking about potential WWE Royal Rumble appearance

AEW star CM Punk has finally clarified whether he will make his presence felt at the upcoming Royal Rumble.

Ever since reports started surfacing that Vince McMahon's promotion is planning a 'forbidden door' entrant for their marquee 30-man Rumble match, the wrestling world has been speculating about a few AEW names potentially showing up as one of the participants.

Interestingly enough, Punk has previously fueled those presumptions via posting an intriguing Twitter post. But that seems to have been put to rest after The Straight Edge Superstar responded to a wrestling enthusiast's question last week.

Last Friday, when AEW Rampage went off the air, Punk and Tony Khan had a brief interaction with the audience in Washington, D.C. On his way out of the arena, a fan explicitly asked the former WWE Superstar about his status for Royal Rumble this year:

"Are you going to be in the Rumble this year?” a fan asked.

The Second City Saint quickly replied, asking why he would show up at the upcoming WWE Premium Live Event:

"The Royal Rumble (..) No, why would I be there?," CM Punk replied.

CM Punk isn't the only AEW star to be teasing about making it to WWE's biggest show this year. Not too long ago, Hangman Page asked fans not to rule him out, though later on, he turned down the possibility.

Dave Meltzer also reported that there will be no 'AEW involvement in the upcoming Royal Rumble.'

What's next for CM Punk in AEW?

While it is clear that Punk isn't going back to WWE anytime soon, he has a lot on his plate in AEW. The 43-year-old is currently engaged in a heated rivalry with MJF. Having overcome FTR, Wardlow, and Shawn Spears, it looks like fans will finally see him get a one-on-one match against Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

The Straight Edge Superstar will address wrestling fans on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite: Beach Break this week. It will be interesting to see what he says about his ongoing saga with The Salt of the Earth ahead of Revolution 2022.

