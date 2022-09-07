Massive update on CM Punk's relationship with top AEW heel following backstage turbulence

CM Punk once again stirred up controversy again with his involvement in a backstage altercation following the All Out pay-per-view.

While the event ran smoothly and new champions were crowned, there was a controversial media scrum following the event. The Second City Saint took a dig at the promotions EVPs and Hangman Page. He also slammed the returning MJF, who made his presence known after Punk's match with Jon Moxley.

Fightful recently reported that AEW talent and staff were under the impression that Page and Punk got along well with each other until the spring. Additionally, some were sympathetic towards MJF's return, referencing when Punk won the AEW World title in Las Vegas and was beaten up by Wardlow.

CM Punk allegedly has no real-life issues with The Salt of the Earth despite citing him as 'one of the most stubborn kids he ever worked with.'

MJF seemingly got his eye on CM Punk's new title

CM Punk and Jon Moxley battled it out in an intense bloodbath of a match in the main event of All Out. The two men collided in a vicious rematch a couple of weeks after The Purveyor of Violence won the Undispited AEW World Championship.

During the Casino Royale match, a group of unknown masked talents assaulted the participants. One of them climbed the ladder and grabbed the poker chip. He then removed his face mask, revealing Stokely Hathaway. In the meantime, another unknown member walked out with a 'devil' mask and Stokely handed him the chip.

Later that night, it was unveiled that the 26-year-old star was making his return to the promotion after nearly 3 months of his infamous promo.

The Salt of the Earth is yet to win the AEW World Championship during his three-year tenure with Tony Khan's promotion. However, it may not be too long before fans get to witness it. CM Punk and MJF had an iconic rivalry owing to their witty mic skills and in the ring competition.

Do you think MJF can dethrone the Second City Saint to win his first reign as AEW World Champion? Sound off in the comments.

