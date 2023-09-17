CM Punk returning to face a WWE RAW star for the first time in 15 years is a great plan, feels veteran (Exclusive)

The rumors of CM Punk returning to WWE are once again all over social media after his AEW release. A wrestling veteran was recently asked about the possibility and he stated that a feud between Punk and a top WWE RAW star would be great.

The name in question is none other than wrestling veteran Bill Apter. The veteran has been in the wrestling business since the 80s and recently stated that a match between CM Punk and Cody Rhodes would be a terrific plan.

Speaking with Mac Davis on The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter was asked about CM Punk. Former SmackDown general manager Teddy Long was also present and gave his thoughts about The Best in the World's return to Stamford-based promotion.

"I think it might be a good part on WWE If they might bring him in for something and sit down to have a conversation with him and get some things straight about what he can do and what he can't do."

Bill Apter was excited by the possibility of Punk's return and stated that he would like to see a match between Punk and Cody Rhodes.

"CM Punk versus Cody Rhodes, can you imagine that." [From 04:28 to 04:56]

Check out the entire episode below:

Bill Apter believes Tony Khan should have disciplined the former WWE Champion CM Punk

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter was recently asked about Tony Khan's way of taking it easy on CM Punk after his backstage drama. The veteran believed that Khan should have put Punk of his place.

Speaking with Mac Davis on The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter gave his thoughts on Tony Khan.

No, I don't think so, I think Tony Khan needed to put down that although CM Punk was the 'Draw' and that Tony Khan is the 'Boss'. Maybe Tony Khan is not that kind of person." [From 06:23 to 07:22]

