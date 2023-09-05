CM Punk reveals current WWE star from SmackDown might have saved his career

Former AEW World Champion CM Punk recently uncovered a lot of stories during his first appearance after All-In and The Best in the World recalled how a current top WWE name saved his career.

The name in question is none other than former ECW owner Paul Heyman, who is one of the greatest minds in professional wrestling. Heyman is known for taking the careers of many stars to the next level by being their manager. The most notable names are Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and CM Punk.

CM Punk has always thanked Paul Heyman for the success he achieved during his time in the Stamford-based promotion. The two men even worked together on screen when Punk turned heel during his WWE title reign and became a Paul Heyman Guy.

During the Cauliflower Alley Club's Mike Muzurki Award part, Punk spoke very highly of Paul Heyman.

"Paul Heyman got me in and got me on television somehow with CM Punk. I figured I was going to be an astronaut or a farmer or something else. That meant that it's not Vince [McMahon] didn't care; he just didn't care enough about me or ECW that I was able to slip under the radar." H/T:[WrestlingInc]

Former WWE star believes CM Punk could return to the company due to this single reason

Former WWE star Stevie Richards recently gave a reason why the company would bring CM Punk back after his departure from AEW.

CM Punk was recently fired from AEW after a recent backstage incident at All-In. Punk has been involved in a lot of backstage controversies during his time with AEW.

During the latest episode of Cafe de Rene, Stevie Richard spoke about why the Stamford-based promotion should sign CM Punk.

"What do they need anybody for? Rest in peace, but in the height of the supposed, you know, war, they released Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman on the same day. Think about that. So, Vince doesn't need anybody. WWE doesn't need him. Will they bring him back to maybe mess with him? That's always a possibility. They might bring us [him and Rene Dupree] back. That's our job. Stop Punk, that's our job, to be screwed with [laughs]," he said. [32:18 - 32:48]

