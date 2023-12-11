CM Punk's attorney during the infamous Brawl Out incident drops interesting tweet

CM Punk's role in the backstage altercation post-AEW All Out 2022 has once again been brought into the spotlight as new details continue to emerge regarding the incident. The Second City Saint's attorney has now taken to social media to share an interesting message.

According to several reports, CM Punk and his long-time friend Ace Steel, who worked backstage in AEW at the time, were involved in a physical altercation with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks in September 2022.

While no parties are at liberty to discuss the details of what exactly happened, Ace Steel recently revealed that attorney Stephen P. New represented him and Punk. He has now posted the following message on Twitter/X:

"I am proud of my clients and would not represent them if I didn’t truly believe in them as people. And @acesofsteel is correct. Sometimes clients and friends are family," tweeted New.

Punk and Steel have since departed AEW, with The Voice of the Voiceless once again under the WWE umbrella. He made his shocking return to the sports entertainment juggernaut at the 2023 Survivor Series Premium Live Event.

Only one person can seemingly tell the story of Brawl Out, and it's not CM Punk

According to Ace Steel, there may be one way that the details of Brawl Out may be disclosed to the public without threatening any legal barriers. That duty may fall on the shoulders of Steel's wife, should she choose to do so.

Steel said the following on a recent edition of Wrestling with Rip Rodgers:

"Well, I worked with a lot of great people, some great, some not so much. Family still exists in this business. There are things none of us can say, and none of us will, you know. I think my wife's the only one who could probably tell the story since she was there. Maybe, someday." [H/T WrestlingInc.]

Perhaps the finer details of what happened between CM Punk, Ace Steel, and The Elite will come to light one day. But until then, the incident will rest in the history books as one of the truly pivotal events for AEW.

