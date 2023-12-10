CM Punk’s close friend reacts to his potential WWE future with an interesting post

CM Punk was recently spotted in a throwback post by one of his close friends alongside another prominent figure in WWE. This photo featured Punk, Ace Steel, and RAW General Manager Adam Pearce.

Steel was the man who helped train the Straight Edge Superstar during the beginning of his career, and the two worked together in ROH. Fast forward to a decade later, and they worked again with one another in AEW, with Steel working a backstage role. His release came as a result of his involvement during the Brawl-Out incident last year, where he reportedly bit Kenny Omega during the scuffle.

On Instagram, Ace Steel posted an old photo of himself, CM Punk, and Adam Pearce sharing an "All You Can Eat Shrimp" meal. He not only looked back at that moment but teased Punk's free agency in WWE as they wondered which brand he would sign with.

Adam Pearce coincidentally heads Monday Night RAW, and this could be a tease at the Chicago native signing with the red brand.

"The questions we must be pondering….Should Punk sign with Raw? Smackdown? NXT?” Or Are we wondering How much Shrimp can we eat??????? And can we rock down to ELECTriC Avenue Happy Saturday!!!#cmpunk #adampearceofficial #acesofsteelworkshop #wwe #wweraw #wwesmackdown #wwenxt #chicagowrestling #electricavenue"

CM Punk is present at the venue of NXT Deadline

After making appearances on RAW and SmackDown following his return to WWE, CM Punk has teased making an appearance in NXT, specifically at its Deadline event.

He teased an appearance after posting on his Instagram story that he was in Bridgeport, Connecticut, the venue for the event. As he was a free agent, he could be looking to explore his options, including NXT.

A report from Fightful Select mentioned that both CM Punk and Triple H were present at the venue, but there were no further reports of the former making an actual appearance.

With the event set to start soon, people may be keeping an eye on whether the former AEW World Champion will indeed make an appearance on the Black and Gold brand.

