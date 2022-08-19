CM Punk's former UFC adversary sends a bold message following recent AEW allegations

CM Punk's recent feud with Jon Moxley and the alleged real-life heat with Hangman Adam Page has garnered the attention of Punk's former UFC rival, Mike Jackson.

During the time of the Second City Saint's retirement after leaving WWE and before joining AEW, he tried his luck in the UFC. Despite having spent a considerable amount of time in the business, he only fought 2 matches. Furthermore, Punk lost both the matches against Mickey Gall and Mike Jackson consecutively.

Since his return to AEW, however, the World Champion has had a great run in the Jacksonville-based Promotion. However, the recent allegations of real-life heat with Hangman Page have seemingly put the star in a sticky spot with fans.

CM Punk's former rival, Mike Jackson, recently took to Twitter to post a cheeky message to the Second City Saint amidst the speculations.

"If someone needs me, let me know."

You can check out the full tweet here.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Ex-WWE star CM Punk loses 2nd straight UFC fight in embarrassing fashion vs. Mike Jackson Ex-WWE star CM Punk loses 2nd straight UFC fight in embarrassing fashion vs. Mike Jackson https://t.co/okmexxIVw1

So far, there has been no response from Punk regarding Mike Jackson's tweet. It remains to be seen whether this situation will escalate further in the near future.

CM Punk's remarks regarding Hangman Page were criticized recently by a WWE Hall of Famer

The Second City Saint's comments during his recent promo did not sit well with many, including WWE veteran Bully Ray.

During an episode of Busted Open Radio, the WWE Hall of Famer called out Punk for his apparently distasteful remarks. He stated that Hangman's name being mentioned served no useful purpose.

“Putting Hangman [Page] back into this picture doesn’t really do anything for me, but I do agree with why go out of your way to bury him in his hometown? Why go from cowboy sh*t to coward sh*t? Now if Hangman doesn’t answer that coward sh*t line, now people have to look at him like he’s a bit of a b**ch. If I’m a Hangman fan I’m wondering ‘hey, where were you last night?’ And if you never answer this, and I think he will, because AEW is good at planting a seed here and not coming back to it for a while.” [15:04-15:40]

With Jon Moxley not backing down an inch, the rivalry between CM Punk and the Purveyor of Violence is certainly getting heated. Fans can expect a massive showdown between the two stars soon.

Do you think CM Punk was wrong in calling out the Hangman Page? Sound off in the comments below!

