CM Punk's latest post might have cryptically revealed his next move in wrestling

Since his return to professional wrestling in 2021 after a seven-year hiatus, CM Punk has managed to stay atop headlines in one way or the other. At AEW All In, on August 27, 2023, The Second City Saint was part of a backstage altercation with another All Elite star, Jack Perry, which apparently led to a brawl.

The backstage episode, which tainted the success of one of the biggest-ever professional wrestling events, led to Punk's termination from All Elite Wrestling.

In 2014, Punk parted ways with Stamford-based company on a sour note. So, the 44-year-old's recent termination from AEW was seen as the end of his wrestling career. But soon after the news of Punk leaving the Jacksonville-based promotion spread, the rumors about a possible return to WWE caught steam.

While speculations about CM Punk's next move are running rampant in the professional wrestling world, a cryptic post by the veteran might have revealed it. Punk recently posted an Instagram story from Marvel's Iron Man comics about a temporary truce between the Superhero and the Villain. Here is the story:

CM Punk's Instagram Story

The post is being seen as a tease by the Straight Edge Superstar about his future, but fans had multiple interpretations. Some thought that the truce being talked about was between Punk and World Wrestling Entertainment, and the former WWE Champion would return to the Stamford-based company.

Others speculated it could be a truce between Tony Khan and CM Punk and pointed at the Second City Saint's return to All Elite Wrestling.

The cause of these rampant rumors and speculations is Punk's giant stature in professional wrestling, which makes the fans salivate about his future, and they will likely continue until the 44-year-old's next move. Such is the nature of the sport.

Latest Report on CM Punk's possible move to WWE

Amidst all the speculations, an update was recently provided by Fightful Select about the possibility of Punk returning to WWE. As per the report, sources close to the 44-year-old have revealed that he is ready to join if World Wrestling Entertainment wants to re-hire him.

However, Fightful Select also reported the Stamford-based company might have to address the issues between CM Punk and two of its top stars, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, before his possible return.

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns have publicly expressed their dislike for the Second City Saint on many occasions.

