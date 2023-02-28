Does Seth Rollins have real-life heat with CM Punk? Taking a look at the facts and details about their history 

Seth Rollins grew to become a prominent WWE name. It commenced with his win as the inaugural NXT Champion and main roster debut in The Shield alongside Roman Reigns and Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose).

Over time, The Shield disbanded and started competing in singles competitions. While a dream match between the Second City Saint and The Visionary was set to take place in the future it never saw the light of day. While Seth Rollins made a major effort for their rivalry to come to fruition in the ring, Punk's real-life relationship with WWE during that time did not work in their favor.

A few years after his release by the company, Punk made sporadic appearances on their studio show Backstage. During an edition, Punk called out Seth Rollins in response to his series of tweets, which led to speculation of a build-up of a match between the two. The legitimacy of the back-and-forth seemed to merge reality with fiction given their history and Rollins as an individual competitor.

In 2021, CM Punk debuted on AEW All Out and went on to hold the world championship at the promotion on two occasions. His last reign came to a controversial end owing to his involvement in the infamous brawl out. Since then, many stars, including Rollins, have commented on the former WWE star's actions in the incident. The 36-year-old had a few strong views and seemingly agreed with Chris Jericho calling Punk 'a cancer' to the locker room. At the same time, he also had high praise for the two-time WWE Champion and impact on his wrestling career:

“I’ll say one thing about Punk. I’ll end it on a positive note with him. That guy has given my career so much that it pains me to have to say bad things about him. He helped me out, he really did. He’s been a good guy to me for a lot of my career. But for whatever reason, for the past maybe six-seven years, he’s in a different head space, and we’re not on the same page. To see kind of what he’s done and taken and taken, it’s always been about him, I’m not a fan. I’m just not a fan." said Rollins. [H/T Fightful]

Seth Rollins has had an impressive run ever since The Shield disbanded. He is a two-time WWE and Universal Champion respectively.

Seth Rollins claimed no one knew what was happening when WWE split CM Punk and The Shield

The Shield debuted at Survivor Series 2012 interrupting CM Punk's title match. They continued to disrupt the then-WWE Champion's matches, turning it in his favor. However, the trio denied having an association or working for Punk. Later, the 44-year old disclosed that he had been playing mind games on The Shield amidst the multiple confrontations.

They continued to feud off and on, and at the Tables, Ladders & Chairs PPV in 2013, the stable went up against Punk in a three-on-one handicap match. Their rivalry came to an abrupt end and Seth Rollins claimed no one was aware of what was happening in that storyline:

“No one really told us what was going on," said Seth Rollins. "We got such a good reaction that they moved us away from being Punk’s security squad almost immediately, within I wanna say a couple of weeks. It was like a loose relationship where we would help out but there was no like, ‘You guys are my guys.’ It was just like we were clearly our own entity, you know what I’m saying?"

Eddie | fan @_Rollins_Utd

confronted CM Punk on



"I wanna fight the best of The Shield one-on-one. One of you is the best." - CM Punk



"You wanna know who the best is? You're looking at him. I'll fight you tonight." - Seth Rollins 9 years ago today, The Shieldconfronted CM Punk on #WWERaw "I wanna fight the best of The Shield one-on-one. One of you is the best." - CM Punk"You wanna know who the best is? You're looking at him. I'll fight you tonight." - Seth Rollins 9 years ago today, The Shieldconfronted CM Punk on #WWERaw."I wanna fight the best of The Shield one-on-one. One of you is the best." - CM Punk "You wanna know who the best is? You're looking at him. I'll fight you tonight." - Seth Rollins https://t.co/amZCp9Wi6a

Until recently, Rollins was feuding with Austin Theory for the United States Championship. However, a new feud was sparked at Royal Rumble when Logan Paul eliminated the former much to his surprise. At Elimination Chamber, Paul assaulted Rollins mid-match which resulted in him being eliminated. This led to speculation and rumors afloat about a potential dream match between the two at WrestleMania 39.

Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here

Poll : 0 votes