CM Punk's real-life enemy accused of insulting former 2-time WWE RAW tag team champion upon AEW arrival 

CM Punk has been around in the wrestling business for a substantial amount of time. He has won world titles in AEW, ROH, and WWE. Despite his many admirers, he has made some enemies over the years.

Colt Cabana and CM Punk's strained relationship is well documented and was a big part of the Second City Saint's rant during the post-All Out 2022 rant. It has now come to light that Colt Cabana made fun of Dax Harwood's accent upon his arrival in AEW.

Speaking on his new podcast, the former WWE star said the following:

"I don't know Colt very well. The very first day we were in the company, I could be wrong, I felt Colt didn't like us. There are some people who didn't like us. I remember that he made fun of my accent the very first day, and I wasn't very happy with that. I take offense to that, and maybe I shouldn't, but if people knew my backstory and how hard I worked to get the education that I got -- I was in college, my mom and dad both lost their jobs within a month of each other, I had nobody to help me with rent or books or food or anything."

The 3-time WWE tag team champion continued:

"If people saw the sleepless nights that I had, the nights that I cried because I was worried that I wouldn't get this or the nights that I had negative dollars in my bank account because I was paying for books and putting things on credit cards, I think maybe they could understand it then, but for him to make fun of my accent, because the connotation is, if you're a southerner, you're stupid, that bothers me. Maybe I shouldn't let it bother me. That was the very first run in I had with Colt. Other than that, I never really had a conversation with him, never talked to him, nothing like that," he recalled. (H/T Fightful)

CM Punk was praised by former WWE star Dax Harwood

CM Punk has been absent from AEW since the infamous Brawl Out. Dax Harwood praised the Voice of the Voiceless for his contributions to the locker room. The former AEW tag team champion went on to say that he wants the Elite and the six-time WWE world champion to work their differences out.

CM Punk is a two-time AEW World Champion and sustained an injury during his main event match against Jon Moxley at All Out 2022. Once he is healed, it will be interesting to see if he will make another return to wrestling.

