CM Punk sends a heartfelt 3-word message to fans amid uncertain AEW future 

CM Punk might be on the receiving end of a lot of fan backlash at this stage, but the veteran still has a large fan following. Supporters of the Straight Edge star even got a direct message from him relayed through Dax Harwood during a live show.

CM Punk's relationship with Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler has been public knowledge for quite some time, especially since they've defended The Second City Saint against some of his detractors. Naturally, fans hoped to hear from the duo about Punk during the live podcast show, but Dax provided the audience with some direct messages from the veteran himself.

During the recent live FTR with Dax Harwood podcast show, the duo shared a few texts from CM Punk with the audience and revealed that the star claims he misses wrestling. Additionally, Punk had a special message for the audience as well and claimed that he wishes he "bought them all ice cream" as he did in his early AEW days.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers

" ”

“I miss it”



Message for the audience:

“I wish I bought them all ice cream". CM Punk sent a few texts to Dax's phone during the #FTRwithDax live show.“I miss it”Message for the audience:“I wish I bought them all ice cream". CM Punk sent a few texts to Dax's phone during the #FTRwithDax live show."❤️”“I miss it”Message for the audience:“I wish I bought them all ice cream". https://t.co/PrjDunlL6B

While Punk didn't attend the FTR with Dax Harwood live show, he was spotted with the former AEW World Tag Team Champions' in Los Angeles at a local gym.

Missed out on last week's AEW Rampage? Catch up with the results before tonight's show right here.

Jim Ross believes that CM Punk will return to AEW because the promotion needs him

Some fans were recently outraged to hear JR's take on all the drama surrounding the Second City Saint, especially since he wants the veteran back in AEW. While these fans might not be able to see a way for this to work, Ross recently explained how he sees this coming to fruition.

During a recent episode of Grilling JR, the WWE Hall of Famer claimed that the controversy surrounding CM Punk will bring in more revenue.

"I’m one of those guys that believe he will be back. We’ll see. I think AEW needs CM Punk because of his star power, and he brings… with controversy creates cash, and he’s certainly controversial. I’m a big fan of Phil’s. We’ll see how it works out. I’m optimistic and positive," JR said. (H/T: Fightful)

It remains to be seen if the former AEW World Champion will make his return to the promotion, but it seems that he has far more support internally than many of the reports would like fans to believe.

A top WWE star just admitted that she was a victim of cyber bullying. More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes