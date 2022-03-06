"Until your mother won't recognize you"- CM Punk sends a stern warning to MJF ahead of AEW Revolution 2022 

AEW's rising sensation MJF seems to have remained one step ahead of CM Punk during their months-long rivalry. However, it looks like The Straight Edge Superstar has had enough after Friedman cut a believable promo and later made a fool out of Punk on Dynamite.

After the two hugged in the ring - seemingly squashing their beef - MJF turned on Punk and delivered a vicious beatdown. The Salt of the Earth busted Punk's head open and made him gasp for breath by fitting him with a dog collar and having it hauled against the ropes.

Although the trio of Sting, Sammy Guevara, and Darby Allin hit the ring to salvage Punk, it was too late. The Best in the World was soaked with his own blood, his white T-shirt stained crimson.

On AEW Rampage, the company shared footage of a worn-out CM Punk being attended to by the medical team on Wednesday night. The Second City Saint looked furious and went on to deliver a final message to his opponent ahead of AEW Revolution:

"Few people are gonna understand that being in this much pain makes certain people feel so very alive. I think you understand, Max, and if you don't, on March 6, you will. You are going to find out exactly what you think you already know: that CM Punk is the master, and I know exactly who the f*** I am. You wanna call me PG punk. You wanna pretend like I'm not that same guy. You want that same guy that you grew up idolizing. Congratulations! Maxwell Jacob Friedman, but you're not ready, and on March 6, I'm gonna walk you like a dog."

Punk, his face a bloody mess, finished by detailing the horrors that await MJF in the ring this Sunday:

"I'm gonna beat you and beat you, and I'm going to beat you until your mother won't recognize you. I'm gonna leave parts of you in that ring. And I'm gonna leave parts of you all over Orlando, Florida. This is what you want. More importantly, this is what you deserve. On March 6, I will become a monster to fight the monsters of the world, because I'm CM Punk and I'm better than you."

Dutch Mantell believes CM Punk vs. MJF will steal the show at AEW Revolution 2022

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell shared his belief that the dog collar match between Punk and Friedman will steal the show at AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

The bout will mark the second singles meeting between the two this year. MJF picked up the victory last month after some sneaky help from Pinnacle enforcer Wardlow. The Straight Edge Superstar will be seeking ultimate vengeance against MJF this Sunday night.

