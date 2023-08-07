CM Punk shares a three-word message after his wife AJ Lee's departure from popular promotion

Former AEW World Champion CM Punk has given some words of encouragement to his wife and former WWE Superstar AJ Lee, who has recently made a big decision in her own career.

Back in October 2021, AJ Mendez announced that she would be getting back into the wrestling business for the first time in six years to become an executive producer for Women of Wrestling, which also led to her becoming a color commentator for their weekly TV show.

However, AJ recently announced that she would be leaving the promotion once her season-long contract expired. Her announcement via Instagram also made it clear that she is open to returning to WOW at some point in the future.

One person who is all for her decision is her husband, CM Punk, who took to his own Instagram following AJ's statement to deliver an encouraging message.

WOW will hold a set of TV tapings in Los Angeles, California, from August 17 to August 19, with the likelihood being that these tapings will be AJ's final shows with the company for the time being.

CM Punk proved he was the 'Real' World Champion on AEW Collision

While AJ Mendez is entering a new chapter in her career, CM Punk is currently in one of his most interesting as he has declared himself the 'Real' AEW World Champion.

Punk was famously stripped of his title after All Out 2022 due to his involvement in the 'Brawl Out' incident, as well as suffering an arm injury. But since his return in June 2023, the Straight Edge Superstar has made it very clear that he believes that he is the top guy in AEW.

On the August 5th edition of AEW Collision, Punk backed up that fact by defeating Ricky Starks in the show's main event. The match also had Ricky Steamboat as the special outside official to make sure that Starks didn't cheat, which ultimately led to a vicious beating from Starks.

