36-year-old former WWE Superstar announces she is leaving Women of Wrestling

A 36-year-old former WWE Superstar has announced her departure from Women of Wrestling.

Women of Wrestling (WOW) was founded in 2000 by David McClane, and the promotion is based out of Los Angeles. It was announced in October 2021 that WOW had reached a multi-year distribution agreement with ViacomCBS (Paramount Global).

Former WWE Superstar AJ Mendez (AJ Lee) joined the promotion as an executive producer and color commentator but announced her departure today. The 3-time Divas Champion recently took to her official Instagram story to say goodbye to Women of Wrestling and urged fans to continue watching the show.

"As my season-long contract with @wowsuperheroes winds down, I wanna thank the ladies for welcoming me into their locker room, our hair & makeup talk sessions, and constantly inspiring me with their hard work, talent, & genuine camaraderie. I’ll try to come back and play sometime in the future! I hope all you fans keep watching next season to support these incredible athletes & stars of tomorrow. (this project is non union, but while we’re here #wgastrong #sagaftrastrong)," she wrote on Instagram. [H/T: Ringside News]

Roxanne Perez wants AJ Lee to return to WWE

Former NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez wants AJ Lee to return to the promotion after eight years.

Lee captivated the WWE Universe in storylines with Kane, CM Punk, and Bryan Danielson. She was a terrific talent in the ring but hasn't competed since 2015. Her last match was a 6-woman tag team match on RAW. AJ Lee, Paige, and Naomi defeated The Bella Twins and Natalya on the March 30, 2015, edition of the red brand.

In an exclusive interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Perez disclosed that Lee inspired her to chase her dream of becoming a WWE Superstar.

"She (AJ Lee) was the first Diva I saw that made me feel like I could become a WWE Superstar. One of my first favorites was Kelly Kelly, and I do not look like Kelly Kelly. So when I saw AJ Lee, she was like five foot, Hispanic, Puerto Rican, tomboy. She didn't look like all the other Divas that you saw. I really related to that, and it made me feel like, 'Okay, I look like her. I can definitely do it.' Yeah, she's been a pretty big inspiration to me," said Roxanne Perez. [11:54 - 12:37]

Lee showed off her impressive physique recently via social media and looks like she could still go inside the squared circle. Only time will tell if the veteran will ever return to the ring down the line.

