CM Punk seemingly takes a shot at WWE after AEW Revolution

Punk said he loved his tenure in Ring of Honor (ROH), and he's happy his old footage will be in good hands. He took a shot at WWE, saying wrestlers don't make any money from the content streaming online:

"It's good to know it's in the hands of somebody who will treat it well. I literally feel like my baby is in somebody's hands that I know will raise the child the right way and do good things and, you know, it won't get turned into some tab on a shitty confusing app that's hard to navigate and the boys don't get paid anything off it." (from 26:49 to 27:20)

The Second City Saint was referring to AEW President Tony Khan, who recently acquired ROH (video library, brand assets, intellectual property, and production equipment). It is also why Punk made his way to the ring using Miseria Cantare by AFI, his ROH entrance theme, at AEW Revolution 2022.

CM Punk's dig was aimed at Peacock, an American video streaming service owned and operated by NBCUniversal. WWE Network has an exclusive deal with Peacock to live stream the company's weekly shows, original programming, and premium live events for users in the United States.

CM Punk beats MJF in the Dog Collar Match at AEW Revolution 2022

CM Punk defeated Maxwell Jacob Friedman in an absolute bloodbath of a Dog Collar Match in the AEW Revolution 2022 pay-per-view.

During the closing moments, Wardlow came out to help MJF but conveniently forgot the Dynamite Diamond Ring MJF used to bust Punk open last week. Punk then hit the Go To Sleep on MJF, making him fall through the tacks. Mr. Mayhem then revealed the diamond ring, helping Punk hit MJF with it for the victory.

