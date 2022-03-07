AEW Revolution Results: William Regal debuts and slaps two former WWE stars, Released Superstar debuts, 4 title matches, Sting steals the show (7th March, 2022)

AEW Revolution 2022 is the company's first pay-per-view of the year, featuring plenty of marquee matches on the card. From CM Punk to Bryan Danielson to Britt Baker, the promotion's biggest stars were be in action at the show.

Join us and check out the results of the show as we recap the matches.

AEW Revolution 2022 Results (7th March, 2022): "Legit" Leyla Hirsch vs. Kris Statlander (Pre Show)

Hirsch was the first to make her way out to the ring, followed by Statlander. The match started with Kris Statlander using her size advantage to dominate her opponent. She trapped Hirsch into a Side Lock Takeover, but the latter made her way back into the match thanks to her technical abilities.

The action spilled to the outside, where Leyla Hirsch attacked Statlander using the steel chairs. Back in the ring, Kris Statlander found an opening in the match and went to the top rope but was soon interrupted by Hirsch, who continued to target Statlander's left elbow.

The two performers began sharing brutal elbow strikes, followed by Kris Statlander taking Leyla down with a dropkick and Blue Thunder Bomb for two the count. Moments later, Hirsch took down Statlander with a step up Hurricarana from the ring apron to the outside.

Back in the ring, Leya Hirsch got Statlander in an Arm Bar, but the latter managed to break it up quickly. Statlander executed an inside hook on Hirsch, but the latter managed to kick out. Leyla Hirsch went outside, where she used a turnbuckle to blindside Statlander while the referee was distracted. Hirsch followed it up by executing a Moonsault to win the match.

Leyla Hirsch defeated Kris Statlander

Grade - B+

Back in the ring, broadcaster Tony Schiavone invited former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega. However, out came The Cleaner's manager, Don Callis, who asked the fans if they were expecting someone else. He added that they won't get to see Kenny Omega today. Callis then accused fans of forcing The Cleaner to have the best of the night every time he wrestles.

He also predicted that the Young Bucks would win the AEW Tag Team Championships and Adam Cole would capture the AEW Championship. Callis stated that Cole would be a great transitional champion until Omega returns.

QT Marshall vs. Hook at AEW Revolution

Marshall first makes his entrance and delivers a promo, sending a chilling message to Hook just moments before the match. The Team Taz member comes out next, with the Orlando crowd cheering for him.

The match started with Marshall trash-talking Hook, but the latter quickly trapped The Nighmare Family leader in an ankle lock. He followed it up by delivering a suplex and clothesline to Marshall outside the ring.

Hook hit another suplex on QT Marshall on the outside. However, the latter dropped the Team Taz member face first on the turnbuckle and then delivered an Elbow Drop. Marshall went to the top rope but Hook quickly got back to his feet and countered a Diamond Cutter attempt by Marshall by locking him in a Redrum for the win.

Hook defeated QT Marshall on AEW Revolution

Grade: B

House of Black vs. Death Triangle

Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, and Brodie King first made their entrance, followed by which Penta El Zero Meido and PAC made their way out. Lastly, Erick Redbeard made his entrance and joined the Death Triangle. PAC and Black started things in the trios match on AEW Revolution 2022. However, moments later, Penta and Matthews were tagged in, with the former using his size advantage.

They traded some quick pinfall attempts, after which they tagged in Redbeard and King. The two behemoths traded some elbow strikes. Redbeard soon took down King with a Sliding Dive to the outside. Back in the ring, Redbeard tagged in Penta. However, Penta failed to keep the momentum on his team's side.

Minutes later, he managed to tag in PAC, who then continued to be dominated by The House of Black. PAC was struggling mightily with all three members of House of Black getting their turn to brutalize him. The crowd rallied in PAC's support, after which he managed to tag in Penta, who took down Matthews and Black with a pair of beautiful Slingblades.

The luchador also hit a stunning Canadian Destroyer on Matthews for a two count. Penta tagged in Erick Redbeard, who then fought off both Black and Matthews. Things turned chaotic in the ring with all performers hitting high-octane moves. Redbeard and King came face-to-face as they traded elbow drops.

Brodie King hit Redbeard with a Death Valley Driver. With Brodie King and Erick Redbeard on the outside, Penta laid down Black with a Fear Factor on the ring apron. Just as Penta tried to pin Malakai Black back in the ring, Matthews broke up the pinfall attempt.

Redbeard was back in the ring, with Black and Matthews teaming up to take him down. The former Wyatt Family stablemate was then blinded after Black spit mist on his face, which allowed King to execute a Piledriver on him for the win.

House of Black defeated Death Triangle

Grade: A+

Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston (AEW Revolution Main Show)

The first-ever AEW Champion, Chris Jericho made his stunning entrance with the crowd loudly singing along his theme song, Judas. Eddie Kingston quickly came out next and started by hitting a brutal suplex in the opening seconds of the bout. Kingston then hit a neck breaker on Jericho and executed a series of chops on him.

The action spilled to the outside, where Chris Jericho finally found some momentum in the match. Back in the ring, Le Champion and The Mad King exchanged a series of chops, leaving both men exhausted. Kingston followed it up by hitting a DDT on Jericho for a near fall.

Moments later, Jericho and Kingston went to the top rope, from where the former WWE star executed a jaw-dropping Hurricarana. Back on his feet, Chris Jericho exposed the turnbuckle. but Kingston came back and took down his opponent with a suplex. The two men fought on the ring apron, which led to Jericho hitting a Splash on Eddie Kingston on the floor.

Back in the ring, Chris Jericho delivered a couple of German Suplexes on Eddie Kingston, with the crowd booing him. The former AEW Champion then hit a Lionsault for a near fall. Jericho then trapped The Mad King in the Walls of Jericho but a resilient The Mad King managed to reach the ropes.

Jericho soon got into an argument with the referee, which allowed Kingston to capitalize and take him down a pair of suplexes, but Jericho kicked out. The WWE legend then hit a Codebreaker for a near fall. A frustrated Chris Jericho hit another Codebreaker and came into position to hit the Judas Effect.

However, he accidentally hit his hand on the exposed turnbuckle. This allowed Eddie Kingston to capitalize and submit Chris Jericho with a Urikane for the win at AEW Revolution 2022.

Eddie Kingston defeated Chris Jericho

Grade: A

Post-match, Kingston extended his hand for a handshake, but a distraught Jericho refused and walked away.

AEW Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express vs. The Young Bucks vs. reDRagon

Jungle Boy and Kyle O'Reilly started things in the match. Though Jungle Boy had the upper hand initially, a timely distraction from Bobby Fish allowed O'Reilly to take him down. Fish was tagged in, who in turn, tagged in Nick Jackson.

Luchasaurus took down both Young Bucks and reDRagon, allowing Jungle Boy to execute a Suicide Dive. Nick and Matt Jackson began a two-on-one attack on Jungle Boy, with reDRagon taking care of Luchasarus on the outside. The alliance between reDRagon and The Young Bucks looked seamless so far in the match.

Jungle Boy valiantly fought off the two sides, but just when he was about to tag in Luchasaurus, Fish pulled down the latter's leg. Soon, an argument between Nick Jackson and O'Reilly broke out, allowing Jungle Boy to tag in Luchasaurus. The behemoth performer single-handedly shifted the match's momentum.

However, Nick Jackson soon dropped him with a Canadian Destroyer, after which he tagged in his brother, Matt. Luchasaurus quickly got back to his feet, laying down the duo with Chokeslams.

Jungle Boy then executed a Doomsday Dive on Nick Jackson, but the latter kicked out. The Young Bucks and reDRagon finally came to blows. Jungle Boy and Bobby Fish went to the top rope, from where the latter executed an Avalanche Exploder. Things quickly became chaotic, with all three sides delivering high-octane moves, which left the fans on the edge of their seats.

Kyle O'Reilly wiped out Jungle Boy with the AEW Tag Team title, but the latter kicked out just in time. The Young Bucks hit a BTE Trigger on Jungle Boy, but O'Reilly broke up the pin.

This allowed Jurassic Express to capitalize, with Luchasarus laying down all the men on the outside with a dive. Back in the ring, the champions hit a Doomsday Dive on Nick Jackson to retain their titles.

Jurassic Express defeated The Young Bucks and reDRagon at AEW Revolution 2022

Grade: A+

The Face of the Revolution Ladder match at AEW Revolution

Orange Cassidy quickly rolled outside the ring even before the match started. However, he made his way back to interrupt a face-off between Wardlow, Keith Lee, and Powerhouse Hobbs. The Freshly Squeezed attempted to use his opponents' height advantage to reach the top but failed.

Christian Cage soon found an opening and began climbing the ladder. However, he was soon attacked by Hobbs, with both men struggling on the top. Christian then hit a reverse DDT on Hobbs from the top. Keith Lee then took down the former WWE Champion and Ricky Starks on his own.

He set up the ladder but was soon met by Wardlow. The Limitless One got down and began staring down Mr. Mayhem. Hobbs capitalized onthis and began climbing the ladder before Cassidy stopped him. All performers then got into the ring and had their turns climbing the ladder, leading to some fun spots.

Powerhouse Hobbs hit a Vertical Suplex on Orange Cassidy, leaving the latter down and out. Hobbs and Christian were left in the ring, with the latter spearing Hobbs onto the steel ladder. The veteran performer was then interrupted by Rick Starks, who took down Christian with a Spear of his own.

Moments later, all performers got into the ring, with all attempting to grab the ring hanging on the top. Lee, Wardlow, and Hobbs got back to their feet and had a staredown. The action again spilled to the outside, where Powerhouse Hobbs and Wardlow teamed up to attack Keith Lee.

In an incredible feat of strength, Wardlow sent both Lee and Hobbs crashing through the stage. Back in the ring, Rick Starks attempted to climb the ladder, but Danhausen interfered, taking the FTW Champion down. This allowed Christian to capitalize, but Starks and Wardlow stopped him just in time.

Wardlow delivered a brutal powerbomb to the FTW Champion on the ladder, allowing himself to climb up and pull down the ring for the win.

Wardlow defeated Keith Lee, Powerhouse Hobbs, Christian Cage, Orange Cassidy, and Ricky Starks at AEW Revolution

Grade: A+

Tony Schiavone was on the entranceway as he introduced AEW's latest signing, former WWE SmackDown Superstar, Shane "Swerve" Strickland.

Jade Cargill vs Tay Conti for the TBS Title on AEW Revolution

The match began on an evenly-contested note, with both performers getting plenty of offense on each other. Soon, Conti delivered a Swinging DDT on Jade Cargill for a near fall. The former WWE star went to the top rope and took down Mark Sterling. In retaliation, Cargill attacked Anna Jay on the outside.

Back in the ring, Cargill and Conti traded some quick pinfalls. Anna Jay attacked the TBS Champion with a steel chair when the referee was distracted, which led to a nearfall. Cargill kicked out at two. The Brazilan star was then taken down by Cargill with an Eye of the Storm for yet another near fall on AEW Revolution.

Tay Conti rolled outside the ring and took Jay's help to lay down Cargill. Back inside, Conti delivered a Piledriver, but the champion kicked out again. Jade Cargill then countered Conti's Moonsault attempt and hit a Jaded for the win.

Jade Cargill defeated Tay Conti at AEW Revolution 2022

Grade: B -

CM Punk vs. MJF in Dog Collar match on AEW Revolution

The Second City Saint tried to pull MJF towards him but the latter quickly attempted to escape to the outside. However, Punk pulled him back, literally choking The Salt of the Earth. Back in the ring, CM Punk tied MJF to the ring post, with the latter pleading for forgiveness. The Second City Saint went to the top and unleashed a flurry of punches on MJF.

However, The Pinnacle leader found an opening, laying down Punk with a powerbomb. He began assaulting the veteran performer by whipping him with the chain. Though he tried to fight back, MJF didn't let him take the advantage and began hitting punches on Punk with his hand wrapped in the chain.

The Salt of the Earth took the mic and asked a bloodied Punk to quit. The former WWE Champion took advantage of a distracted MJF and began dominating the proceedings. CM Punk rolled the chain across his opponent's face and dropped him face-first onto the ring mat.

MJF was in visible pain as Punk continued to brutalize him, even driving his knee on The Pinnacle's fingers with the chain wrapped around them. CM Punk then attempted a GTS on MJF but the latter countered and locked Punk in a Sleeper Hold. The Pinnacle leader then locked in a Fujiwara Armbar, but Punk countered it into an Anaconda Vice hold.

Both men were visibly exhausted at this point. Punk then wrapped a chain across MJF's eyes and began punching him. CM Punk then slammed his opponent to the steel stairs on the outside, but MJF found an opening by forcing Punk to accidentally hit his own knee on the stairs.

Back in the ring, Punk attempted a GTS on MJF but collapsed out of exhaustion on AEW Revolution. The Pinnacle leader used this to his advantage and attempted a Tombstone Piledriver on the ring apron, but Punk countered it with a Piledriver of his own on MJF. Back in the ring, Punk attempted an Elbow Drop, but MJF rolled out just in time.

The Salt of the Earth soon pulled out thumbtacks and spread them in the ring. After a back-and-forth attempt, both Punk and MJF were on the top rope, from where the former attempted a Pepsi Plunge, but MJF countered it into a suplex, with Punk landing on top of the thumbtacks.

At this point, MJF called for Wardlow, and out came the winner of the Face of the Revolution match. MJF asked him for his Dynamite Diamond Ring, but Wardlow said he couldn't find it. Punk soon capitalized on this and hit a GTS on MJF.

Mr. Mayhem then pulled out the ring and gave it to Punk after a brief staredown with the latter, cementing his face turn. Punk brought MJF to his knees and hit him with the ring for the pinfall victory.

CM Punk defeated MJF at AEW Revolution 2022

Grade: A++

Britt Baker vs Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women's Championship

The Doctor and Le Mera Mera began the match on AEW Revolution with some old-school grappling. Baker had Rosa shared some quick pinfall attempts. Thunder Rosa took down Britt Baker with a backbreaker, but the champion finally found an opening by hitting a neckbreaker. Taking advantage of a distracted referee, Jamie Hayter attacked Thunder Rosa from the outside.

Britt Baker soon gained control of the match and slowed down the pace considerably. The AEW Women's Champion continued to dominate the proceedings for a while before Rosa finally fought back and laid down Baker with a German suplex. The crowd was rallying behind Thunder Rosa at this point.

The two performers went back-and-forth for a few more minutes before Baker finally signaled at executing a Lockjaw. However, Thunder Rosa counted by hitting a dropkick following it up with a suplex from the top rope, and then a neck breaker on Britt Baker for a near fall.

Baker and Rosa began exchanging elbow strikes, with the former making many failed attempts to apply the Lockjaw. The two went to the top rope, from where Britt Baker delivered an Avalanche Piledriver on Rosa for a near fall.

Moments later, Rosa dropped Baker with a Tombstone Piledriver, but the referee was distracted on the ringside by Rebel. Hayter threw in the title inside the ring, which Baker used to hit a Curb Stomp for another near fall.

Thunder Rosa then countered Britt Baker's Lockjaw into a submission maneuver of her own, to which Baker tapped out. However, a distracted referee didn't see her tapping out. Moments later, Britt Baker delivered yet another Curb Stomp on Thunder Rosa, this time for the win.

Britt Baker defeated Thunder Rosa at AEW Revolution 2022

Grade: B+

Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson on AEW Revolution

Moxley and Danielson began their match on AEW Revolution 2022 with some classic chain wrestling. The American Dragon hit the former AEW Champion with a brutal chop and a kick but the latter quickly got back on his feet. The two then traded brutal chops, as the game of one-upmanship continued.

Moxley soon began battering Danielson with a series of punches and kicks. Moments later, the former WWE Champion gained control and hit several kicks on Jon Moxley's rib in this match on AEW Revolution.

The American Dragon was firmly in control of the match until he missed a diving head butt, allowing Moxley to find his way back into the bout. The former AEW Champion followed it by hitting a couple of Suplexes on Danielson. The action soon spilled to the outside, where they traded punches.

Moxley was bleeding profusely at this point, so was Danielson, though not as much as his opponent. Back in the ring, the two shared some stiff strikes, with The American Dragon almost eating a Paradigm Shift from Mox.

Danielson and Moxley went to the top rope, from where the former dropped the latter with an elevated Suplex. The American Dragon hammered Jon Moxley with multiple elbow shots and locked in the Dragon Sleeper. It was now the former AEW Champion's turn to land elbow shots on Bryan Danielson; however, the latter soon turned it into a LaBelle lock.

The two soon began hitting brutal kicks at each other's chests. Moments later, Jon Moxley locked in the Bull Dog Choke on Danielson, but the latter eventually broke it up and hit a Suplex. The American Dragon now had Mox in the Triangle Lock with Mox struggling to break it up. In a shocking turn of events, Moxley revered it into a pinfall and secured the sudden win.

Jon Moxley defeated Bryan Danielson at AEW Revolution

Grade - A

Post-match, a furious Danielson came to blows with Moxley with the security coming to break things up between them. Another shock was in store for fans when out came William Regal to stop Mox and Danielson. He slapped both performers, putting some sense into them. The former NXT GM made the two men shake hands, hinting at an alliance between the three.

Sting, Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara vs. AHFO

As soon as the bell rang, Sting took out Andrade's manager, Jose in this six-man tag team match on AEW Revolution 2022. However, the former NXT Champion soon took down Darby Allin. Back in the ring, The Icon and the former TNT Champion took out Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy.

Sammy Guevara soon delivered a Cutter on Kassidy. Andrade evened things when he helped Hardy in laying down Darby Allin and The Spanish God. On the outside, Sting and Matt Hardy battled it out. Kassidy's tag team partner, Marq Queen interfered and attacked Guevara with a chair.

This allowed Kassidy to take advantage and hit a DDT on the AEW TNT Champion. Matt Hardy and Sting fought off among the crowd, with Allin and Andrade following them. The Butcher and The Blade interfered, taking out Sting and Darby Allin. Guevara and Kassidy climbed the stage set, from where he took down the Private Party member with an insane reverse Splash.

Hardy took Sting deep into the Orlando crowd. Things turned chaotic as Sting crashed into Andrade, who was lying down on three tables placed on top of each other. Back in the ring, Allin dropped Matt Hardy with a Scorpion Death Drop and followed it up with a Coffin Drop for the win on AEW Revolution 2022.

Sting, Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara defeated AHFO

Grade - B +

Hangman Page vs. Adam Cole for the AEW World Championship

The main event of AEW Revolution 2022 began with Page and Cole going back and forth. The Anxious Millenial Cowboy took down Adam Cole with a pair of Clotheslines and a series of chops. The action soon spilled to the outside, where Hangman Page crashed his opponent into the ring barricade.

However, Adam Cole soon found an opening in the match and attacked Page by pushing him multiple times into the steep steps. Back in the ring, Cole dropped Hangman Page with a backbreaker, but he kicked out at just one.

The Panama City Playboy began hammering elbows at Page. Moments later, Adam Cole went to the top rope to execute a Panama Sunrise, but Hangman Page countered with a knee. The AEW Champion then dropped Adam Cole with a powerbomb on the ring apron and followed it with a Moonsault on the outside.

Back in the ring, Hangman hit a Liger Bomb for a near fall. Both performers were now on the top rope again, from where Hangman attempted a Moonsault, but Cole countered it and hit a Superkick in mid-air. The former NXT Champion looked set to hit another Superkick but Page turned it into a Jedi.

Both men were now down on their knees, exhausted. Cole had Page in a Crossface with the latter eventually reaching for the ropes. Soon, the AEW Champion took down Adam Cole with a Tombstone for a two count. Both performers began trading punches again.

Moments later, reDRagon came running down the entrance ramp. Taking advantage of a distracted Page, Cole hit a Panama Sunrise on the outside. Back in the ring, Adam Cole went for yet another Sunrise, but Page countered it with a punch. reDRagon distracted the referee, which allowed Cole to hit a Panama Sunrise and a Boom. However, Hangman Page kicked out yet again.

The AEW Champion went back-and-forth again, with Page dropping to the mat just when Cole was about to hit another Boom. On the outside, reDRagon set up the timekeeper's table. The spot backfired as Hangman Page hit a Jedi on Cole, instead of the other way around.

The Dark Order interfered and took care of reDRagon. Back in the ring, Hangman Page hit a Buckshot Lariat, but Adam Cole caught hold of the rope during the pin. The AEW Champion then tied Cole's hands to the rope and hit a series of kicks. However, Adam Cole soon freed himself but it was too late as Hangman Page hit a Boom followed by the Buckshot Lariat to retain his AEW World Title.

Hangman Page defeated Adam Cole at AEW Revolution

Grade: A+

AEW Revolution 2022 was yet another incredible pay-per-view, featuring multiple great matches. There was rarely a dull moment during the show's mammoth nearly four-hour run time. The standout matches were the main event clash and CM Punk's Dog Collar match with MJF

Grade: A

