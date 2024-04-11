CM Punk, The Young Bucks, and others react as AEW finally airs unseen All In backstage footage on Dynamite

All In 2023 was undoubtedly the biggest event in AEW's history. However, it was overshadowed by a backstage scuffle between CM Punk and Jack Perry. Almost eight months later, the fans have some clarity as footage of the incident was aired on this week's Dynamite.

The Young Bucks appeared in a segment on the Wednesday night show and claimed that the All In incident affected their preparation for the Tag Title match against FTR, among other things. They then rolled the footage of the confrontation, where Punk shoved and then choked Jack Perry after an argument.

CM Punk and Jack Perry were eventually separated by Samoa Joe, Jerry Lynn, Hook, Chris Hero, and others present on the spot. The Second City Saint also had a go at Tony Khan before finally walking away. Fans, wrestling personalities, and even Punk himself reacted to the airing of the footage on AEW Dynamite.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

WWE legend open to helping AEW following the airing of the CM Punk-Jack Perry All In footage

While speaking on the latest edition of the Busted Open podcast following Dynamite, Bully Ray spoke about the CM Punk-Jack Perry All In footage segment. The WWE Hall of Famer was not very pleased with the direction that AEW is heading in.

Ray put forward the idea of helping the Jacksonville-based promotion and added that he would even do it for free.

"This company needs help. At this point, I hope even you diehard fans realize that. There are lots of people who wanna help. I've gone on record to say I would help for free. And if you think that's me politicking for a job, I just performed in front of 72,000 people as a special guest referee, you're out of your f**king mind."

Expand Tweet

It will be very interesting to see how Tony Khan and AEW get out of another messy situation in the coming weeks.

Do you think the All In footage should have been aired on Dynamite? Share your thoughts using the discuss button.

Poll : Do you think the All In footage should have been aired on Dynamite? Yes No 2 votes View Discussion