"CM Punk secret WWE agent" - Twitter flares up to predictions on controversial star's music playing during RAW commercial

CM Punk made an "appearance" of sorts during the most recent WWE RAW when his theme song was played during an NBC commercial. While the Living Color song "Cult of Personality" isn't exclusive to Punk, this had many fans thinking the unthinkable for a brief second.

The former AEW World Champion hasn't set foot inside a WWE ring for eight years after his controversial exit back in 2014. Punk briefly returned to the promotion in 2019, where he maintained a backstage presence. Unfortunately for any fans clamoring for a WWE return, CM Punk made a triumphant AEW debut in 2021.

During the most recent episode of WWE RAW, Peacock aired a commercial featuring NFL's Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers, which played "Cult of Personality." Fans were undoubtedly shocked, as the song has since been heavily associated with CM Punk.

Many fans naturally took to Twitter following the commercial, with some equally clamoring for him to return to WWE. However, others took the moment to share their opinions on the star.

abbi @mjfapologist this is the commercial with cult of personality playing that kept giving me heart attcaks during raw

this is the commercial with cult of personality playing that kept giving me heart attcaks during rawhttps://t.co/0okG7L7PaP

Anttt @W0lfThe0ryz @2Sweet4Lyfe They knew exactly what they were doing @2Sweet4Lyfe They knew exactly what they were doing 💀

quince +* @QuincyMontalvo @2Sweet4Lyfe I got whiplash turning my head when I heard this @2Sweet4Lyfe I got whiplash turning my head when I heard this

Youssef “Joe” Helmy @Joe7elmy Cult of Personality almost made me choke on my coffee NBC trolled everyone with that commercial breakCult of Personality almost made me choke on my coffee #WWERaw NBC trolled everyone with that commercial break 😂😂😂 Cult of Personality almost made me choke on my coffee #WWERaw

Mick Fontaine @FontaneMick No wonder CM Punk comes out to Cult Of Personality. All his stans be living in a cult. No wonder CM Punk comes out to Cult Of Personality. All his stans be living in a cult. https://t.co/v4FLH8B6cr

Kyle Niemann @kniemann88 Whoever put the Aaron Rodgers Cult of Personality commercial to play during #WWERaw is a menace. Whoever put the Aaron Rodgers Cult of Personality commercial to play during #WWERaw is a menace.

Fans weren't the only ones caught off guard by the theme, as SmackDown Superstar Top Dolla also took to social media to react to the commercial. Despite his recent altercation backstage at All Out, Punk has notably criticized his WWE run and praised his time with AEW in contrast.

A WWE Hall of Famer believes that the worst part of the recent CM Punk controversy is that he insulted Tony Khan

Fans have been very talkative about the backstage brawl and the details surrounding it. However, it was the former AEW World Champion's media scrum interview that seemingly set things into motion. During the now infamous rant, Punk buried the AEW EVPs as well as his former friend, Colt Cabana.

During the most recent 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed the recent All Out fiasco and highlighted Punk's fiery media scrum interview:

"The worst part of what happened in that media circus was the level to which Phil Brooks [CM Punk's real name] went to humiliate Tony Khan. He eviscerated him. First he cut his b*lls off, made him look like a complete tool, and then when that wasn’t enough, and he had more time to just ramble on, I think he humiliated Tony Khan," Bischoff said. (H/T: WrestlingNews.Co)

The investigation is currently still ongoing and there's no clear window as to when the team will conclude.

But has CM Punk effectively burned a bridge back to WWE? Or could the star make a return to the promotion if Tony Khan decides to let him go? Let us know your thoughts below.

