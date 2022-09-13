Current WWE Superstar reacts to hearing CM Punk's theme song play during RAW broadcast

Top Dolla had quite a reaction to hearing CM Punk's theme song, "Cult of Personality," during this week's broadcast of WWE RAW.

Viewers were caught off-guard when the former AEW World Champion's theme began playing during an NFL commercial hyping Aaron Rodgers. For those unaware, The Straight Edge Superstar has an illustrious history with the global juggernaut, where he became a globally recognized name.

However, since his controversial departure from WWE in 2014, the promotion has rarely acknowledged him. One among the many who were taken aback by Punk's song playing during RAW was SmackDown Superstar Top Dolla.

Taking to Twitter, the Hit Row member revealed that he almost dropped his food after listening to the theme song play during the Tuesday Night show.

"Bro I went to the kitchen right before the commercial break and heard 'Cult of Personality' and almost dropped my damn food running back into the living room. That commercial play too much #WWERAW," tweeted Top Dolla.

CM Punk is currently embroiled in a major controversy

The Second City Saint had a smooth and rewarding run with AEW since debuting last August until it all seemingly blew up a few days ago.

After winning the AEW World Championship for the second time at All Out 2022, CM Punk was reportedly involved in a backstage brawl with The Elite that made headlines across the globe.

#CMPunk #AllOut The backstage fight between CM Punk and The Elite after #AEW All Out have reportedly injured the current world champion. The backstage fight between CM Punk and The Elite after #AEW All Out have reportedly injured the current world champion. #CMPunk #AllOut https://t.co/OQVLpmoIV3

This resulted in him, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks being suspended and stripped of their AEW World and Trios Titles, respectively. It was also reported that CM Punk sustained an injury during the backstage scuffle that could sideline him from action for months.

What was your reaction to hearing Cult of Personality play during RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

