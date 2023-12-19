CM Punk wanted American actress Danielle Fishel to manage former WWE Superstar in AEW

CM Punk had put his highly creative mind into a spectacular plan to align popular TV series star Danielle Fishel with a former AEW star during his run for Tony Khan's promotion. That star is Lio Rush.

Danielle Fishel gained prominence from the Boy Meets World and Girl Meets World series. Furthermore, she has also been documented as a huge pro wrestling fan, which could have prompted the now-WWE star to pitch her as an ideal manager for the highly talented and charismatic Lio Rush.

During an interview with MuscleManMalcolm, Rush opened up about the Best in the World pitching to have Danielle Fishel as his manager during his AEW stint.

"I remember he came up with an idea where he wanted Danielle Fishel to come into AEW to be my manager because we had that mutual friend in Danielle. So, yeah, that was an idea that came up that he wanted to talk to me about that never really came to fruition. But yeah, that’s my CM Punk story," he said. [H/T Haus of Wrestling]

Popular WWE Superstar claims future showdown with CM Punk is inevitable

CM Punk sent shockwaves across the entire wrestling landscape after returning to WWE at Survivor Series last month. The Second City Saint has since proved his drawing power for the global juggernaut and is now looking to finish his own story that came to a halt ten years ago.

But Punk's return has triggered many WWE stars to come right after him for an in-ring bout. One of them is the Australian rising star Grayson Waller, who claimed his match with Punk is inevitable.

Moreover, Waller stated that his return was a logical and right call by Triple H and company while speaking to Adrian Hernandez. However, he also mentioned that things might take a turn regarding him and Punk in the future.

"I have nothing but positive things to say about Ace, and nothing but positive things currently to say about Punk. But I'm sure that will change in the future."

